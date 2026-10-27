Theni Jailbreak: Differently-Abled Prisoner Who Escaped Nabbed While Fleeing In Auto |

A fifth undertrial prisoner who escaped from the Thekkampatti sub-jail near Andipatti in Tamil Nadu’s Theni district was arrested on Tuesday, October 27, while attempting to flee in an auto-rickshaw, police said.

According to reports, the prisoner, who is differently-abled, had reportedly sought a ride in an auto-rickshaw at a distance from the sub-jail. The unsuspecting driver agreed to drop him at Kanavilakku.

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தேனி - தப்பிய கைதி லிங்கபிரசாத் கைது ஷேர் ஆட்டோவை மறித்து காவலர் நிறுத்தினார் - ஆட்டோ ஓட்டுநர் #Theni | #Arrest | #Prisoner | #Police | #PrisonerEscape | #PolimerNews https://t.co/hr4gqgfK4G — Polimer News (@polimernews) October 27, 2026

During the journey, the driver picked up a woman passenger and continued towards the destination. However, an alert police head constable travelling on a two-wheeler intercepted the auto, recognised the fugitive and directed the driver to take the passenger back to the prison.

17 Undertrials Escape From Theni Sub-Jail

The arrest comes after 17 undertrial prisoners allegedly overpowered prison guards and escaped from the Thekkampatti sub-jail late Monday night. The incident triggered a massive manhunt, with police searching for the remaining escapees.

Following the jailbreak, nine prison officials were immediately suspended over alleged negligence in connection with the incident.

The arrest of the fifth escapee marks a development in the ongoing operation to trace and apprehend all the prisoners who fled custody. Police efforts to locate the remaining inmates are underway.