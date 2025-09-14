Nepali Leader Rabi Lamichhane Returns To Kathmandu’s Nakhu Jail After Escaping During Gen Z Protest Jailbreak - VIDEO | X/@nepalupdates21

Kathmandu: Former Nepali Home Minister Rabi Lamichhane, who escaped during the jailbreak following the Gen Z protests, has returned to Kathmandu’s Nakhu jail.



His surrender came after the jail administration issued a strict order directing escaped inmates to return immediately or face severe penalties.

Have a look at his statement here:

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Lamichhane Complies With Strict Surrender Directive



On Saturday, September 13, Lamichhane voluntarily returned to Nakhu jail, carrying his personal belongings. The move followed a firm notice issued by the jail administration on Friday, which mandated that all prisoners who had escaped during the jailbreak surrender at once.



The directive warned that failure to comply would result in an additional three years of imprisonment and a fine of 5 lakh Nepali rupees. Authorities clarified that the warning was applicable to all individuals involved in the breakout. The jail administration emphasised that non-compliance would be treated as a separate criminal offence, signalling tighter enforcement against those still at large.



Jailbreak Linked to Gen Z Protests Sparks Debate



The jailbreak took place in the aftermath of the Gen Z protests, which created chaotic conditions across Nepal and resulted in over 50 deaths. Amid the unrest, several prisoners, including Lamichhane, took advantage of the situation to flee custody, raising public concerns about security lapses in the prison system.



Lamichhane’s escape drew sharp criticism from opposition leaders and civil society groups, who demanded accountability from the government and prison authorities. Being a high-profile political figure and former Home Minister, his involvement in the escape became a focal point in debates over law and order in the country.