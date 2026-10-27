IND vs NZ 3rd T20I: Abhishek Sharma's Blazing 113 Powers Team India To Series-Sealing Win Over New Zealand In Wellington

Abhishek Sharma's Blazing 113 Powers Team India To Series-Sealing Win Over New Zealand | BCCI/X

Team India delivered a sensational batting performance to defeat New Zealand in the third T20I in Wellington, chasing down the target of 199 runs to seal the series. Abhishek Sharma stole the show with a magnificent 113, while teenage sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi provided explosive support with 45 runs. India's ruthless approach with the bat left the New Zealand bowling attack struggling for answers as the visitors completed a memorable victory.

Chasing 199, India came out with an aggressive mindset and attacked the New Zealand bowlers from the opening over. Abhishek Sharma led the charge with fearless strokeplay, finding boundaries with remarkable consistency. His innings combined power and precision, putting the hosts under immediate pressure and ensuring India stayed firmly in control of the chase.

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Vaibhav Sooryavanshi complemented Abhishek brilliantly, contributing 45 runs in a blistering display of attacking batting. The youngster showed no hesitation in taking on the New Zealand bowlers, helping India build extraordinary momentum during the Powerplay. The duo's assault produced a staggering 118 runs in the first six overs, setting a new record for the most runs scored in a Powerplay in a match.

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Abhishek Sharma's Blazing 113 Powers Team India To Series-Sealing Win Over New Zealand

Abhishek continued his remarkable innings after the explosive start, punishing the bowlers and keeping India's chase on track. His century proved decisive as the visitors turned a challenging target into an opportunity to showcase their batting firepower. Sooryavanshi's contribution further highlighted the potential of India's young batting talent, with both players playing crucial roles in the record-breaking assault.

The victory also confirmed India's dominance in the five-match T20I series against New Zealand. Having won the opening two encounters, the visitors entered the Wellington clash looking to maintain their winning momentum. The emphatic chase ensured India secured the series, underlining their attacking approach and ability to deliver under pressure in the shortest format.

Abhishek's outstanding 113 and Sooryavanshi's explosive 45 will stand out as the defining performances of the contest. India's record-breaking Powerplay and commanding chase made the third T20I a memorable occasion, as the visitors celebrated a series-sealing triumph in Wellington.