Maharashtra: Nanded To Provide Free NEET, JEE & CET Coaching To 200 Meritorious Students From Rural Areas; Entrance Test Scheduled For December | AI

Nanded: The Nanded district administration will provide free coaching for NEET, JEE and CET entrance examinations to 200 meritorious students from economically weaker rural families to help them pursue higher education despite financial constraints amid drought conditions in Maharashtra, officials said.

Students currently studying in Class 10 at Zilla Parishad high schools and private aided schools in rural areas will be eligible for selection through an entrance test to be held in December, the district administration said in a release on Monday.

Selected students will receive structured coaching to prepare for medical, engineering and other professional courses. The initiative aims to ensure that financial difficulties do not deprive talented students of opportunities for higher education, it said.

The district administration has appealed to eligible students from rural areas to take advantage of the initiative.

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