Indian B-Schools Revamp MBA Curricula With AI, Generative AI & Business Analytics Courses To Prepare Future Business Leaders | Representative Photo

New Delhi: From integrating AI tools into core subjects such as marketing, finance and human resources to introducing specialised courses in generative AI, data analytics and responsible AI, several B-schools in India are redesigning their curricula to move beyond traditional management theories and equip students to work alongside intelligent machines.

While the prestigious Indian Institutes of Management (IIMs) have already integrated artificial intelligence (AI) into their programmes, several private B-schools are also updating their curricula and offering AI-related courses to students.

According to Tapan Kumar Nayak, director of Jaipuria School of Business, generative AI has made the core promise of management education -- developing good judgement under uncertainty -- more difficult to deliver.

"We have designed a dedicated 30-hour course on 'Emerging Technologies and AI for Business Leaders' in the first-year curriculum. Some of the best B-Schools teach a compulsory 2-3 month course on 'AI Foundations for Managers'. We have a dedicated major specialisation in Business Analytics where AI has become an integral part of the specialisation," he told PTI.

Nayak said most IIMs and even tier-2 B-Schools in India were now offering AI-focused MBA programmes to keep pace with global developments, but stressed the need for courses on "accountable AI".

"To make it more ethical and responsible, B-Schools must require a course on accountable AI that should have a module on AI safety and sovereignty. B-Schools must commence the session with a workshop for incoming students on the emerging new-age tools such as ChatGPT and Claude and AI-based simulations to keep each and every student on the same page," he said.

According to the Global Perspectives Survey Report 2026, based on a survey of 22 deans and academic leaders, AI, changing employer expectations and evolving demand for MBA programmes are emerging as key challenges for Indian business schools.

Similarly, a survey by Graduate Management Admission Council (GMAC) has flagged that the art of using AI tools is the most important skill employers will require in future.

The Birla Institute of Technology and Science (BITS), Pilani, which also offers MBA courses, has redesigned its undergraduate curriculum to prepare students for the AI era through greater academic flexibility and stronger integration of research, industry practice and student wellbeing.

"We have launched a new curriculum responding to AI's impact on education and growing mental health concerns. AI has democratised access to knowledge. Our focus is on giving students the confidence and skills to build independently," BITS Pilani Group Vice Chancellor V Ramgopal Rao said.

According to Raj Krishnan Shankar, director of the Great Lakes Institute of Management, Gurugram, AI is not limited to automating mundane activities or making processes efficient; hence, MBA courses now need a new playbook.

"We have embraced an AI-first approach to management education. Instead of treating AI as another specialised subject or elective, we are redesigning learning experiences across disciplines with AI embedded into the learning processes," he said.

Officials at BML Munjal University in Haryana said AI was no longer a futuristic concept reserved for technology firms but had become part of everyday business decision-making- influencing strategy discussions, marketing planning, financial forecasting, as well as operational optimisation.

"At our university, AI is not treated as a standalone technical subject. Instead, it is embedded in the daily practice of management learning, so students graduate confident in working with AI rather than intimidated by it," an official said.

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