CBSE Holds Fourth National Summit On School-To-Work Transition, Focuses On Skill Education, Digital Safety & Career Guidance For Students | X / @EduMinOfIndia

New Delhi: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is organising the fourth national summit on "Facilitating School-to-Work Transition" on Oct 26-27, the Ministry of Education said on Monday.

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The two-day summit organised in association with Sahodaya School Complexes of Delhi-NCR aims to strengthen the integration of skill education with mainstream schooling and facilitate a smoother transition for students from schools to the world of work.

Speaking at the inaugural, School Education Secretary TK Anil Kumar outlined four key priorities of the summit -- technology, digital safety and skills; design, creativity and innovation; recognition of skills across education systems through the National Credit Framework; and career guidance with equitable pathways.

Kumar called for seamless transitioning from school education to higher education, skilling and employment, enabling learners to make informed choices to help them pursue lifelong growth, contribute to society and live with dignity.

"The summit is bringing together school leaders, educators, industry experts and policymakers to deliberate on emerging workforce requirements and innovative approaches to prepare students for future careers. The summit is also providing networking opportunities for the participants to connect and build partnerships for guidance and support from each other," the ministry said in a statement.

"The summit underscores the importance of breaking down barriers among different streams of education and equipping students with the competencies required to navigate an evolving employment landscape, as envisioned in the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020," it added.

Through interactive sessions and expert discussions, the summit is enabling participants to explore innovative pedagogical practices, emerging assessment approaches, digital integration in education, and effective models for strengthening skill education.

As part of the summit, educators from CBSE-affiliated schools are presenting case-based papers and posters highlighting success stories and best practices in skill education.

The summit will also impart to participants insights on emerging trends and transformative practices in school education, along with innovative and practical strategies to enhance teaching-learning processes.

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