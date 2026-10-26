Mumbai Local Train Disruption: Central Railway Chaos Leaves Students Stranded, Exams Rescheduled As Commuters Face Hours Of Delays

The one with specs is Tejasvi Mishra and the other is Apeksha Mishra |

Mumbai: Chaos prevailed on the Central Railway line on Monday morning, with several office-goers and college students bearing the brunt of train disruptions. A Monday, often associated with the blues, saw a range of emotions among commuters as they struggled to reach their destinations.

Packed Trains Remain Stranded

Packed local trains remained halted between Thane and Mulund, with disruptions extending towards Ghatkopar. Several commuters were stranded for at least 90 minutes, while some were seen jumping off trains and walking along the railway tracks to reach their workplaces. Commuters criticised the Central Railway authorities, accusing them of taking passengers for granted.

Two students from Somaiya College, who had left their homes in Titwala to appear for their mid-semester examinations, were left in a panic after being stranded on a local train for more than four hours, causing them to miss their examination timings.

Examination Rescheduled To October 28

The students had left Titwala at 11 am for their Class 12 Chemistry examination at Somaiya College, which was scheduled to begin between 1.15 pm and 1.30 pm. “We had left at 11 am as we had a Chemistry exam, which was supposed to start between 1.15 pm and 1.30 pm. But until 2.45 pm, we were still stuck on the train. Finally, after the college authorities realised the extent of the train disruptions, they informed us that the examination would be rescheduled to October 28. Now, we will get down at Kanjurmarg and head back home. All my friends are stuck on trains, and most students travelling on the Central line have been unable to reach college to appear for the examination,” said Apeksha Mishra and Tejashvi Mishra.

Commuters Question Railway Communication

Swati Jadhav (39), another Titwala resident, said the railway authorities took commuters for granted, resulting in such situations. “The first information that should have been displayed on railway platforms in the morning was about the major train disruption. It should have been continuously announced, but trains continued to arrive, and commuters kept boarding them. It was only after we were inside the trains that we realised the extent of the disruption. The trains were heavily packed during the morning rush hour,” she said.

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“On a normal day, despite my office hours beginning at 11 am, I usually reach by 11.15 am, which is my office's login time. However, today, we reached CST only at 1.15 pm. The train was moving at the slowest pace. We are not denying that sudden accidents can happen, but a clear message should have been communicated to commuters. That was not done, and we are always the ones at the receiving end,” Jadhav added. Jadhav works in the accounts section of a firm in Kalbadevi.

Meanwhile, Sakhi Ojha (39), who works in the information technology sector in Parel, said she had left her home in Kalwa for work at 7 am, when train services appeared to be running normally. However, she encountered disruptions while returning home in the evening.

“The trains on the slow line suffered the most. I was stuck on a train for more than 90 minutes. Delays are usual on the Central Railway, and they have become routine for us. However, I feel that today's issue should have been resolved during the day rather than the authorities dragging it out until the evening, especially when people are tired and want to reach home on time,” she said.

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