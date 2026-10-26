Three Bombay Parsi Punchayet Trustees Move Charity Commissioner Against Housing Tenancy Conversion Plan | AI

Mumbai: Three minority trustees of the Bombay Parsi Punchayet (BPP), who oppose the trust’s plan to convert leave-and-licence agreements for flats in its housing colonies into tenancies, have approached the Charity Commissioner seeking intervention to halt the decision approved by the majority trustees.

Open Letter To Community

In an open letter to the community issued over the weekend, Anahita Desai, Adil Malia and Hoshang Jal said they had resorted to legal action after internal deliberations failed. They argued that the move posed long-term risks to community-owned properties and could undermine the “Parsi-Only Covenant” governing housing allotments in baugs (colonies) and buildings.

The dissenting trustees said 38 questions concerning the legal, financial and structural implications of the conversion remained unanswered. They also alleged that they had been denied access to crucial documents, including original trust deeds and donor letters specifying the conditions under which properties were endowed to the BPP.

Regulatory Intervention Sought

Despite their objections, the majority proceeded with registering the conversion agreements, prompting the trio to seek regulatory intervention to protect community assets.

“The absence of a tenancy agreement alone is no reason to assume your home is at risk,” the letter said, stressing that protecting residents and preserving BPP properties for future generations were equally important. It added that popularity and electoral considerations must not override responsible stewardship.

Trustees Remain Open To Dialogue

The minority trustees said they remained open to dialogue to find a solution that respected donors’ original intentions while safeguarding the community’s interests.

The issue emerged during the 2022 BPP elections, when candidates pledged to convert leave-and-licence arrangements into tenancies if elected. Four trustees approved the proposal at a board meeting on June 9.

BPP chairman Viraf Mehta has said registrations have begun. He has argued that tenancy would protect residents from potential litigation. He said leave-and-licence agreements were originally used to safeguard the Parsi-only covenant and prevent non-Parsis from claiming tenancy rights in community colonies.

The BPP has maintained that most homes in its colonies are already under tenancy, making the proposed conversion an established rather than unprecedented arrangement.

The BPP is one of Mumbai's biggest landlords, managing nearly a dozen housing colonies, another dozen standalone buildings, a hostel, dharamshala, a museum, a fire temple, and the Tower of Silence cemetery on Malabar Hill.

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