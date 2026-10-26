Nine Kalyan-Dombivli Cricketers Join 16-Member Maharashtra Squad For South Africa Tour, To Train With Morkel Brothers |

Kalyan: Nine young cricketers from Kalyan-Dombivli are part of a 16-member Maharashtra squad that has left for Johannesburg, South Africa to participate in an international cricket tournament and undergo advanced training. The tour offers the players an opportunity to gain international exposure at a young age, with the initiative aimed at sharpening their skills and preparing them for higher levels of competition.

Academy Organises 18th International Tour

Organised by Kalyan’s Santosh Sports Cricket Academy the tour will run from October 25 to November 6. It marks the academy’s 18th consecutive year of organising an international cricket tour for young players.

Tour head Santosh Pathak said the academy had been providing aspiring cricketers with opportunities to compete internationally and receive quality training for the past 18 years. He said the experience would help players improve their technical abilities while developing discipline, teamwork and confidence through exposure to international cricket.

Ten Matches Scheduled During Tour

The squad will play two day-night matches and eight T20 day matches during the tour. The players will also undergo high-level training under the guidance of the Morkel brothers, international cricketers, and Lions team head coaches Gernot Kruger and Kurt Human.

The 16-member squad comprises Satvik Chetan Karekar, Yash Vitthal Bhurbuda, Mitansh Ashwin Lone, Krishna Dhami, Kimaya Sandesh Kadam, Sanchit Sandeep Gore, Shaurya Sachin Shirke, Rajveer Vilas Kute, Kavish Yogesh Chaudhary, Rudra Shailendra Medhi, Salil Santosh Satam, Kartik Arun Lokhande, Sarvil Tushar Diwate, Jay krishna Ashok Bhoye, Rudra Prathamesh Dahotre and Aarav Swapnil Kamble.

Pathak will lead the tour with Paresh Hindurao serving as coach and Ashwini Chaudhary as assistant coach.

Before the team's departure, former India cricketer Vinod Kambli and Avinash Ombase, a member of the state sports policy committee, met the players and extended their best wishes for the tour.

The academy expects the international exposure and specialised coaching to help the youngsters strengthen their game and gain valuable experience for their future cricketing careers.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/