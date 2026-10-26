Maharashtra Minister Shivendra Raje Bhosale Inspects Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Projects, Directs Officials To Ensure Quality And Timely Completion

Public Works Minister Shivendra Raje Bhosale reviews infrastructure projects in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar and directs officials to meet quality standards and deadlines | File Photo

Mumbai, October 26, 2026: Public Works Minister Shivendra Raje Bhosale on Monday inspected several ongoing and proposed infrastructure projects in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar and directed officials and contractors to ensure high-quality construction and complete the works within the stipulated deadlines.

During his visit, Bhosale reviewed the progress of the SARATHI building near Dr Hedgewar Hospital, Phase-II construction at Maharashtra National Law University (MNLU), the residential building for High Court judges at Nehrunagar, the six-lane road from Nagar Naka to Padegaon, and the proposed elevated road connecting Waluj, Pandharpur, Cambridge and Shendra MIDC.

The minister assessed the construction quality, current progress and pending work at each site, stressing the need to accelerate implementation without compromising standards.

SARATHI Building Nearing Completion

Bhosale reviewed the construction of the SARATHI complex near Dr Hedgewar Hospital. The project comprises four buildings: an administrative block (P+4), a boys' hostel, a girls' hostel (G+12) and a study centre (G+2).

Both the boys' and girls' hostels will accommodate 528 students each. Officials informed the minister that the remaining construction work is expected to be completed by December 2026. He directed them to maintain construction standards and adhere to the deadline.

MNLU Phase-II Construction Reviewed

At Maharashtra National Law University in Kanchanwadi, the minister inspected Phase-II works covering the administrative building, library and lecture hall.

While reviewing the completed library building, he also assessed the progress of the administrative block and lecture hall, including flooring, false ceilings, wall finishing, internal electrical installations, fire safety systems and facilities planned for students. He instructed officials to expedite the remaining work and complete it as scheduled.

Judges' Residential Building Due By December

Bhosale also inspected the G+10 residential building being constructed at Nehrunagar for High Court judges. He reviewed the progress of construction and inspected rooms, halls, flooring, kitchens, toilets, electrical installations, water supply, lifts and fire safety arrangements.

Emphasising the need for quality construction and proper finishing, he directed officials to ensure that the building is completed and handed over by December 2026.

Six-Lane Road And Tree Plantation

The minister reviewed the six-lane road project between Nagar Naka and Padegaon, assessing the quality of road surfacing, drainage arrangements and pace of construction. He instructed the authorities to complete the project on time while maintaining the prescribed standards.

He also participated in a tree plantation drive during the visit to promote environmental conservation.

Elevated Road Proposed To Ease Industrial Traffic

Bhosale reviewed the proposed elevated road connecting Waluj, Pandharpur, Cambridge and Shendra MIDC, which is expected to improve connectivity to the region's industrial areas.

The project is aimed at facilitating smoother traffic movement, reducing congestion and improving transportation links. The minister sought details from the concerned officials and reviewed the issues related to the proposed project.

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Minister Atul Save, MP Sandipan Bhumre, MLA Vilas Bhumre, former MP Bhagwat Karad and the officials concerned were present during the visit.

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