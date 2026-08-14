Ganeshotsav 2026: PWD Minister Shivendra Raje Bhosale Orders Faster Mumbai-Goa Highway Works To Ease Konkan Travel Rush

PWD Minister Shivendra Raje Bhosale reviewed Mumbai-Goa Highway works and directed agencies to speed up flyover and bypass projects ahead of Ganeshotsav | File Photo

Mumbai, August 15, 2026: Maharashtra Public Works Minister Shivendra Raje Bhosale has directed officials to accelerate pending works on the Mumbai-Goa Highway ahead of Ganeshotsav, saying merely reviewing the progress would not be enough to ensure smooth travel for lakhs of devotees heading to Konkan.

Bhosale directed that visible progress should be achieved on the flyovers at Kolad, Sangameshwar, Nivli and Lanja by August 31. The instructions were issued during a review meeting held at Mantralaya on Friday.

The minister said, in line with Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis’ directions, all agencies must work in coordination to prevent delays and ensure smooth traffic movement during the festival.

Nagothane Flyover Under Review

On the stalled Nagothane flyover, Bhosale said technical assistance from IIT was being sought. The repair work would begin immediately after receipt of the technical report. Meanwhile, officials have been directed to repair the highway on both sides below the flyover.

Mangaon Bypass Work Expedited

Work on the Mangaon bypass is also being expedited. A stretch of around 5.5 km of the 7.5-km bypass is planned to be opened for one-way traffic. Work to install girders on the railway bridge is scheduled to begin from August 20. Once the girders are installed, the remaining two-km stretch will also be opened to one-way traffic, helping ease congestion on the bypass.

Chiplun Flyover Near Completion

The Chiplun flyover, one of the major structures on the highway, has also reached its final stage. Girder installation has been completed, while embankment work near the Sub-Divisional Office is progressing rapidly. Officials are making efforts to open the flyover to traffic before Ganeshotsav, provided there is a sufficient break in the rains.

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Bhosale said priority was being given to the Mumbai-Goa Highway as millions of people from Mumbai, Thane, Pune and other parts of Maharashtra are expected to travel to Konkan during Ganeshotsav.

Coordination Across Agencies

He directed all concerned departments and agencies to coordinate closely and complete the works within the stipulated deadlines to ensure a safer, faster and congestion-free journey for festival travellers.

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