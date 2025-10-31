 Nashik Contractors Question Club Tendering For Simhastha Projects; Minister Shivendra Raje Bhosale Assures Action
e-Paper Get App
HomePuneNashik Contractors Question Club Tendering For Simhastha Projects; Minister Shivendra Raje Bhosale Assures Action

Nashik Contractors Question Club Tendering For Simhastha Projects; Minister Shivendra Raje Bhosale Assures Action

"Large contractors often secure tenders and then subcontract the work to smaller contractors like us at 15–20 per cent lower rates. This defeats the purpose of the government’s policy," said Public Works Department contractor Ranjit Shinde

Milind SajgureUpdated: Friday, October 31, 2025, 01:26 PM IST
article-image
"Large contractors often secure tenders and then subcontract the work to smaller contractors like us at 15–20 per cent lower rates. This defeats the purpose of the government’s policy," said Public Works Department contractor Ranjit Shinde |

Nashik: "Although the government is implementing club tendering for Simhastha-related projects, large contractors often secure these tenders and then subcontract the work to smaller contractors like us at 15–20 per cent lower rates. This defeats the purpose of the government’s policy," said Public Works Department contractor Ranjit Shinde, while questioning Minister Shivendra Raje Bhosale about possible corrective measures.

Bhosale held a meeting with officials and employees of the Public Works Department to review the progress of Simhastha works. During the meeting, contractor Ranjit Shinde raised a series of questions directed at the minister.

Responding to Shinde’s query, Bhosale said that 18 projects worth ₹2,200 crore have been sanctioned for Simhastha preparations. These cannot be termed as club tenders, he clarified. Since the Kumbh Mela works are of great importance, ensuring high quality and durability is essential, and therefore, preference has been given to experienced contractors.

Read Also
Nashik: Jindal Group Explores Investment Opportunities In North Maharashtra
article-image



He further explained that all Simhastha works are being executed through the designated authority, making the allegations of club tendering baseless. Bhosale also announced that in the second phase, works worth ₹500 crore will be allocated specifically to small contractors.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Pune: PCMC To Develop 500 Metre Areas Around 11 Metro Stations Under Transit-Oriented Development...

Pune: PCMC To Develop 500 Metre Areas Around 11 Metro Stations Under Transit-Oriented Development...

Pune: 52-Year-Old Woman Dies After Falling Into Society’s Drinking Water Tank In Pimpri-Chinchwad

Pune: 52-Year-Old Woman Dies After Falling Into Society’s Drinking Water Tank In Pimpri-Chinchwad

Pune Railway Station Area Overrun By Illegal Vendors; Commuters Blame Inaction - PHOTOS

Pune Railway Station Area Overrun By Illegal Vendors; Commuters Blame Inaction - PHOTOS

Nashik Contractors Question Club Tendering For Simhastha Projects; Minister Shivendra Raje Bhosale...

Nashik Contractors Question Club Tendering For Simhastha Projects; Minister Shivendra Raje Bhosale...

Maharashtra Vs Saurashtra Ranji Trophy Match Begins In Nashik From Nov 1

Maharashtra Vs Saurashtra Ranji Trophy Match Begins In Nashik From Nov 1