Education Should Go Beyond Earning Money, Contribute To Society: Tamil Nadu Governor Arlekar | Sourced

Pune: Education should not be limited to securing a good job, earning a lucrative salary or achieving financial prosperity, but must also equip students to contribute to society and help the underprivileged, Tamil Nadu Governor Rajendra Arlekar said on Saturday.

Addressing the 20th foundation day and second convocation ceremony of Friends Union for Energising Lives (FUEL) in Pune, Arlekar emphasised that students must use their knowledge and skills to address social challenges and develop a sense of responsibility towards society while building their careers.

Degrees and certificates alone do not define the success of education. Their real value lies in how students apply their knowledge in practical life and contribute to the welfare of others, he said.

During the ceremony, degrees were awarded to students from the management batch of 2024-26 and various corporate social responsibility (CSR)-supported certificate programmes. The occasion also marked the formal announcement of the launch of FUEL SkillTech University, Pune.

Arlekar recalled his experiences from student life and questioned whether academic excellence, high salaries, expensive cars and luxurious houses should be considered the ultimate achievements of education.

He stressed that education must also focus on developing good human beings who are sensitive to the needs of society. He urged students to translate the ideas they hear into action rather than confining themselves to attending speeches and academic programmes.

Arlekar called for integrating academic education with practical skills, industry collaboration and entrepreneurship to prepare young people for the world of work. He stressed the need to develop job creators rather than merely job seekers, enabling young people to become self-reliant and contribute to national development.

FUEL Chairman and Vice-Chancellor Ketan Deshpande said the organisation had completed 20 years of work focused on providing skill-based education and employment opportunities to young people. He credited former President APJ Abdul Kalam's guidance with helping shape the institution's vision.

Deshpande said 80% of students from the 2022-26 batch had secured employment opportunities, adding that their salaries were twice their families' annual incomes.

The institution plans to expand its educational offerings in areas such as data science and finance in collaboration with industry partners.

He said industry-linked education remained a key feature of FUEL's approach, enabling students to acquire skills relevant to changing employment requirements.

Ganesh Mohan, Managing Director of Bajaj Finserv Asset Management Ltd, said technological advancements did not necessarily eliminate jobs but could accelerate work processes and create new employment opportunities.

As industries and manufacturing processes evolve with changing technologies, students must remain adaptable, choose work that benefits others, develop leadership qualities before assuming positions of authority and preserve human relationships in an increasingly technology-driven world, he said.

Meanwhile, Allcargo Group Chairman Shashi Kiran Shetty expressed interest in signing a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with FUEL to establish a School of Logistics and strengthen industry-academia collaboration, opening up further opportunities for young people.

FUEL Vice-Chancellor Dr Shulabha Deshpande, Pratyush Mehrotra, President and Chief Operating Officer of SBI Foundation, and Mayuri Deshpande were among those present.

Dr Prachi Aherrao conducted the proceedings, while Professor Mayuri Deshpande proposed the vote of thanks.