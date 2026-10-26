Pune: 19-Year-Old Forged Documents To Meet Legal Marriage Age In Alandi

Alandi Police Station (Pimpri-Chinchwad Police Commissionerate) | File Photo

Pune: A 19-year-old man from Solapur district has been booked in Alandi for allegedly using forged identity documents to show that he was over 21 years old and marry a woman in June. The case was registered on Oct 24, nearly four months after the wedding. The suspect, identified as Saurabh Jotiram Chavan (19), is a resident of Natepute in Malshiras taluka of Solapur district.

According to the complaint, Chavan was 19 years and five months old at the time of the marriage on June 8. He allegedly submitted a forged Aadhaar card and school leaving certificate showing a different date of birth to establish that he had completed 21 years of age. The wedding took place at Rajdeep Mangal Karyalaya in Alandi, in Khed taluka of Pune district. The complaint was filed by the woman's father, Sanjay Dada Patil (46), a farmer from Pirale village in Malshiras tehsil.

Father Grew Suspicious After Marriage

Police said the complainant learnt about the discrepancy in Chavan's age a few days after the wedding. He allegedly checked Chavan's original documents and found that his actual age was 19 years and five months. The legal age of marriage in India is 21 years for men and 18 years for women under the Prohibition of Child Marriage Act, 2006.

Speaking to The Free Press Journal, investigating officer Kumar Girigosavi, a police sub-inspector (PSI), said Chavan and the complainant's family belonged to the same village in Solapur district. Chavan and the woman also studied in the same college and were classmates.

"The complainant and the suspect are from the same village in Solapur district. Their marriage took place in Alandi, which is why the case was registered there. The families knew each other before the marriage. When the woman's father learnt about the suspect's class, he became suspicious and looked into the matter. He then found that the documents submitted earlier were allegedly forged," Girigosavi said.

The complainant has alleged that Chavan deceived the entire family by using the forged documents. According to police, the father has also claimed that his daughter was unaware of the alleged fraud.

Police Probe Possible Relationship Angle

Police are also examining whether Chavan and the woman had a romantic relationship before the marriage. However, Girigosavi said this aspect was still under investigation and had not been confirmed.

The case was registered at Alandi police station on Oct 24 at 7.44 pm. Police said the registration was delayed due to confusion over jurisdiction, as the complainant and Chavan were from Solapur district while the marriage took place in Alandi.

Chavan has not yet been detained, police said, adding that further action would be taken as the investigation progresses.