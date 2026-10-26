Pune Shocker! Pimpri-Chinchwad Police Constable Dies Of Heart Attack While Chasing Suspect In Drug Sale Case | Representative Image

Pimpri-Chinchwad: A police constable attached to the Anti-Narcotics Cell of the Pimpri-Chinchwad Police Commissionerate's (PCPC) Crime Branch died after suffering a heart attack while chasing a suspect during an operation against drug sales late on Sunday night. The operation was conducted in the Pimpri area to apprehend two suspects allegedly involved in selling MD drugs.

The deceased was identified as Javed Bagsiraj. He collapsed while chasing a suspect who fled after police caught his associate in Sant Tukaram Nagar. His colleagues rushed him to Yashwantrao Chavan Memorial (YCM) Hospital in Pimpri. However, he reportedly suffered another heart attack and died, plunging the Pimpri-Chinchwad police force into grief.

Police Lay Trap After Receiving Tip-Off

According to available information, Bagsiraj received a tip-off late on Sunday that two suspects would arrive near Sant Tukaram Nagar to sell MD drugs. After informing his senior officers, he and other personnel laid a trap near Antarik Society.

The police team caught one suspect who had allegedly arrived to sell drugs. However, his associate fled from the spot. Bagsiraj chased the fleeing suspect in an attempt to apprehend him when he suddenly experienced severe chest pain and collapsed.

Further details about the suspects and the action taken in the drug sale case were not immediately available.

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Served In Pune And Pimpri-Chinchwad Police For 16 Years

Bagsiraj joined the Pune City Police Force in 2010. He initially served at the Hadapsar and Mundhwa police stations for around eight years.

After the Pimpri-Chinchwad Police Commissionerate was established in 2018, he joined the city police force. He first worked at the Pimpri police station before being transferred to the Crime Branch. He was recently serving in its Anti-Narcotics Cell.

Bagsiraj was born in Pune after his father, whose family had roots in Karnataka, moved to the city. Senior police officers remembered him as a hard-working policeman and praised his service.

Leaves Behind Wife And Two Children

Bagsiraj is survived by his parents, brother, wife, a 12-year-old daughter and a seven-year-old son.

His funeral was held at Kasba Cemetery on Monday afternoon. His death has left his family and colleagues mourning his loss.