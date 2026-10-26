Pune: Police Seek Removal Of Rapido App From Google Play Store And Apple App Store | AI

Pune: Pune police have asked Google and Apple to remove the Rapido app from their app stores over concerns about the company's bike taxi operations in the city. The move follows Pune Collector and Regional Transport Authority (RTA) chairperson Jitendra Dudi asking the police to shut down the service last week.

Police Commissioner Amitesh Kumar confirmed that communications had been sent to Google Play Store and Apple's App Store, requesting the removal of the application.

The development follows action by the transport department against Rapido for allegedly operating bike taxis without the required permissions. According to Pune Regional Transport Office (RTO) officials, the company's application seeking approval to operate the service is still pending. An FIR was also registered against the company last week over its operations.

Officials said Rapido could receive approval if it meets the requirements under Maharashtra's bike taxi policy. However, its unauthorised operations could affect the approval process. The authorities had earlier warned the company of legal action for failing to comply with the rules.

Despite the action, the bike taxi option remains available on the Rapido app, and rides continue to operate across Pune. The situation has also raised concerns among commuters, with some questioning the decision to shut down a service they consider useful amid gaps in public transport.

Meanwhile, autorickshaw unions have expressed concerns over the continued availability of Rapido despite the action taken by the authorities. They have raised questions about rider verification and passenger safety and have demanded that the service be stopped.