India Would Become Major Exporter To China, ASEAN Markets In Coming Years: Piyush Goyal

Union Minister Piyush Goyal | File Pic

Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal has expressed confidence that India could emerge as a major exporter of goods and services to China and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) in the coming years.

Speaking to reporters during a two-day official visit, Goyal said India remained committed to promoting open, fair and reciprocal trade with international partners.

He also referred to discussions with his Chinese counterpart in Yaounde, Cameroon, and New Delhi, highlighting efforts to strengthen economic engagement between the two countries.

India Seeks Greater Market Access In China, ASEAN

Goyal said India was working to secure improved access for its products and services in overseas markets through reciprocal trade arrangements.

He acknowledged China's role in supplying intermediate goods and raw materials required by Indian industries.

However, he emphasised that concerns over unfair pricing or trade practices would be addressed through established legal procedures.

The minister maintained that India welcomed international suppliers capable of meeting its expanding domestic requirements.

He expressed hope that Indian businesses would substantially increase exports to China and Southeast Asian economies.

ASEAN includes Brunei, Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam.

Goyal's remarks followed his Oct 14 statement that India was working towards rebuilding relations with China, although the process remained incomplete.

India-China Relations Improve After Border Tensions

Bilateral ties had deteriorated sharply following the deadly Galwan Valley clashes in 2020 and the prolonged military standoff in eastern Ladakh.

However, both countries have undertaken diplomatic measures in recent months to improve relations.

The rapprochement gained momentum after Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Chinese President Xi Jinping in Kazan, Russia, in October 2024, following the resolution of the military face-off.

The leaders subsequently met on the sidelines of the BRICS Summit in New Delhi in September 2026.