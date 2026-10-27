Actor Imran Khan, who had received a notice from the Mumbai Police to leave India by October 28, 2026, had filed a plea in the Bombay High Court against the notice. On Tuesday, October 27, 2026, the court granted him interim relief, as his hearing date was adjourned till Monday, November 2, 2026. So, the actor doesn't have to leave India on Wednesday, October 28.
Imran Khan Gets Interim Relief From Bombay High Court, Won't Have To Leave India On Wednesday
Actor Imran Khan will not have to leave India on Wednesday, October 28, after the Bombay High Court granted him interim relief on Tuesday, October 27. He filed a plea challenging a Mumbai Police notice requiring him to depart by October 28. The court adjourned the hearing until Monday, November 2, allowing him to remain in India pending proceedings.
Murtuza IqbalUpdated: Tuesday, October 27, 2026, 03:55 PM IST