Imran Khan Gets Interim Relief From Bombay High Court, Won't Have To Leave India On Wednesday

Imran Khan Gets Interim Relief From Bombay High Court |

Actor Imran Khan, who had received a notice from the Mumbai Police to leave India by October 28, 2026, had filed a plea in the Bombay High Court against the notice. On Tuesday, October 27, 2026, the court granted him interim relief, as his hearing date was adjourned till Monday, November 2, 2026. So, the actor doesn't have to leave India on Wednesday, October 28.