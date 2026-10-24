'I Would Have Never Done It': Imran Khan's Ex-Wife Avantika Malik Reveals It Was Actor's Decision To Get Separated

Avantika Malik Opens Up About Her Divorce With Imran Khan |

Aamir Khan's nephew and actor Imran Khan got married to Avantika Malik in 2011 after being in a relationship for many years. However, in 2019, the two got divorced, and the ex-couple never spoke about it. But recently, on Soha Ali Khan's chat show, Avantika finally spoke about the divorce and revealed that it was Imran who initiated the separation. She called their separation 'the death of the most intimate relationship'.

Avantika said, “It was him actually. I would have never done it. Probably to my own detriment, but I would have never done it. It was his decision." She revealed that Imran initially wanted to be apart for some time, and six months later, they both mutually decided to get divorce.

Explaining how she felt during the separation initially, Avantika said, “When we initially separated, it is the death of the way you perceived your life would be, what you imagined your life would be, how it would play out. It’s probably the death of the most intimate relationship in your life at that point."

Avantika started dating Imran when she was 19

Avantika revealed that she went into a relationship at a tender age, and she didn't realise that being happy and content is one's responsibility, and not someone else's responsibility.

She added, "You don’t realise that over the years, you end up kind of damaging the relationship because you have these unrealistic expectations from it."

Avantika also revealed that the reason behind their divorce was not just one big incident. They both were together from a very young age, and she feels that they were unfair to each other.

Imran and Avantika tried to save their marriage

Avantika further went on to explain that they did everything to save their marriage. She said, “We gave it everything. Even when it was on the brink of, ‘Can we do this anymore?’ We were always like, ‘Let’s work harder’."

Further talking about herself, Avantika said, “I never became an independent young woman who was confident in her own abilities. I never became that. So I would tell the 19-year-old, ‘Hang on, there’s enough time for marriage and love and kids. First, get your shit together’."

Imran Khan controversy

Meanwhile, Imran has been in the news for the past couple of weeks because of his participation in the CJP protest in Mumbai. The actor was detained, and later, he received a Leave India Notice (LIN) notice from the Mumbai Foreigners Regional Registration Office (FRRO) and police.

Imran, who holds US citizenship, has been asked to leave the country by October 28, 2026. However, the actor has challenged the notice in the Bombay High Court and the hearing of the same is going to take place on October 26.