Bombay HC To Hear Actor Imran Khan’s Plea Challenging Mumbai Police Notice Directing Him To Leave India On October 26

Bombay HC To Hear Imran Khan’s Plea Challenging Mumbai Police Notice Directing Him To Leave India |

Mumbai, October 19, 2026: The Bombay High Court will hear on October 26 the petition filed by actor Imran Khan, a US citizen, challenging a police notice directing him to leave India by October 28 for attending a political protest.

Khan’s counsels — Senior Counsel Venkatesh Dhond and advocate Zulfiqiar Memon — mentioned the plea on Monday before a bench of Chief Justice MC Tripathi and Justice Advait Sethna, seeking an urgent hearing.

Additional Solicitor General Anil Singh, representing the Union government, sought time as he received a copy of the petition only on Monday morning.

The court then said it would hear the plea on October 26.

Dhond sought an earlier date, submitting that, as per the notice, Khan had been asked to leave the country by October 28.

The court then asked if the petitioner (Khan) had any other criminal cases pending against him, to which Dhond replied in the negative.

“He (Khan) has no criminal antecedents and no case filed or pending against him. He has been living in India since he was two years old. He did not even attend any protest. He had reached halfway when he was detained by the police and then let go,” Dhond said.

The court directed Khan to add the Maharashtra government as a respondent to the petition and kept the plea for hearing on October 26.

The 43-year-old actor, a United States citizen and Overseas Citizen of India (OCI) cardholder, has sought the quashing of the Leave India Notice issued by the Foreigners Regional Registration Office (FRRO), along with an interim stay on its implementation.

Petition Challenges Leave India Notice

In his petition, Khan contended that the notice violated his fundamental rights under Articles 14 and 21 of the Constitution. He argued that there was no provision under the existing law prohibiting OCI cardholders from participating in peaceful protests.

“The notice has been issued without disclosing any reasons, supporting material, or specific statutory contravention,” the plea stated, adding that it was issued without an inquiry, show-cause notice or an opportunity for him to explain his position.

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Actor Detained Near August Kranti Maidan

Khan was briefly detained by Mumbai Police on October 10 near August Kranti Maidan, where he had gone amid a protest linked to an agitation organised by the Cockroach Janta Party in Delhi. The demonstration called for the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar over the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

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