Here's All You Need To Know About Imran Khan And Avantika Malik's Divorce |

Imran Khan, 43, who recently got into trouble for participating in an anti-government protest in Mumbai on October 10, is making headlines for other reasons today. We will come to that matter soon.

His fate currently hangs in the balance

Imran is a US passport holder and as of now, the matter of his deportation hangs in the balance. Reportedly, he and his lawyers have been asked to reply to a show-cause notice by the FRRO on why he should not be deported from India at the end of October. Reportedly, on his legal team’s behest, the actor also declined to speak to the media on the same.

His ex-wife shed light on their marriage

On Soha Ali Khan's chat show, Imran’s ex-wife, Avantika Malik spoke about the divorce and revealed that it was Imran who initiated the separation. She called their separation 'the death of the most intimate relationship'.

Avantika said, “It was him actually. I would have never done it. Probably to my own detriment, but I would have never done it. It was his decision.” She revealed that Imran initially wanted to be apart for some time, and six months later, they both mutually decided to get a divorce.

Explaining how she felt during the separation initially, Avantika said, “When we initially separated, it is the death of the way you perceived your life would be, what you imagined your life would be, how it would play out. It’s probably the death of the most intimate relationship in your life at that point."

Avantika said she was only 19 when she got into a relationship with Imran. She added that she didn’t realise that being happy and content is one’s responsibility, and not someone else’s responsibility.

In her words, “You don’t realise that over the years, you end up kind of damaging the relationship because you have these unrealistic expectations from it."

Avantika also revealed that the reason behind their divorce was not just one big incident. They both were together from a young age, and she feels that they were unfair to each other.

Imran’s picture from another day

A while ago, we spotted Imran doing daddy-duty to his 12-year-old daughter. He had earlier told us how he cherished his time with her. Besides cooking for her, dropping her off to school and taking her for play-dates when she is with him, Imran told us, certain days in his calendar are earmarked as his “special” time with his child. “When she is with me, I prefer to give her my complete attention,” he said.

In fact, a couple of years ago, he had no house help. And, he actually told us how he cooked for his daughter and him.

Without saying much, he said a lot

In 2018, he moved out of his grandfather, filmmaker, Nasir Hussain’s bungalow into a rented space. And slowly started to rebuild his future again. His divorce from Avantika came through in 2019. Post that, both have been co-parenting their daughter.

Why did he move away from family?

He recalled that somewhere in the middle of his own life he was surrounded by voices which told him that his stardom was not big enough, etc. And, he indicated how his confidence was completely eroded then. And that’s when he ‘pushed back’. Avantika and he divorced after eight years of marriage and almost 18 years of being in a relationship.

Where is Imran in his personal life today?

The actor has been in a live-in relationship with celebrity-actress Lekha Washington since 2024.

He said earlier, “I am divorced and a father. I have seen life.” He expressed a desire to tell mature stories through his movies.