FPJ Quick Take At 5 PM: 'CJP’s Ajinkya Shinde Steps In After Dipke’s Detention To Founder’s Grandmother Dies In Hingoli; Your Daily Evening Guide To News Headlines

Stay informed without the overload. Every evening, we bring you the day's biggest developments in one fast, balanced digest. No fluff, no sensationalism. Just straightforward reporting to help you understand the news behind the headlines and stay ahead with The Free Press Journal’s essential daily evening guide:



1. Who Is Ajinkya Shinde? Maharashtra CJP Leader Steps In To Lead Protest Following Abhijeet Dipke's Detention

Ajinkya Shinde is now leading the CJP protest after Abhijeet Dipke was detained by the Delhi Police on Saturday, October 10, 2026. Ajinkya Shinde is a 35-year-old former Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) worker who campaigned for the party during the 2016 Goa elections and later worked for it in Maharashtra. (Read more...)

In a pre-recorded video, Abhijit Dipke announced that if the trio is arrested, Ajinkya Shinde will lead the protest. Shinde is an AAP Maharashtra guy who was anyway handling the strategy and logistics of CJP. CJP has been proclaiming itself as a youth movement since the beginning, having no connection with any political party. The fraudsters were caught long back. This is just some more curtain unveiling. The reason it's a pure regime change operation by vested interests and the reason no common citizen gives a duck about these protests! — The Hawk Eye (@thehawkeyex) October 10, 2026

2. Abhijeet Dipke's Grandmother Passes Away In Maharashtra's Hingoli As He Remains In Delhi Police's Custody; CJP Founder May Return Home

Savitribai Shankar Dipke, grandmother of CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke, passed away on Saturday at Santuk Pimpri in Maharashtra's Hingoli district. She had reportedly been receiving treatment for an illness. Meanwhile, CJP said Dipke was detained at Delhi's IGI Airport while travelling to a Jantar Mantar protest. His ability to attend his grandmother's funeral remains uncertain. (Read more...)

3. 'Shame On You': Saurav Das & Woman Passenger's Heated Exchange Inside Delhi Flight | VIDEO VIRAL

A viral video shows a woman passenger telling CJP co-convenor Saurav Das 'Shame on you' during a heated exchange aboard a flight at Delhi's IGI Airport on Saturday. The confrontation occurred as police approached party leaders, according to the footage. CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke, Das and Ashutosh Ranka were detained after arriving for a planned Jantar Mantar protest. (Read more...)

"SHAME ON YOU" Passengers aboard AI flight as Das passes by after being detained by police. https://t.co/JWjW5vMIVU — Rahul Shivshankar (@RShivshankar) October 10, 2026

4. 'Burger Bro Is Back': Ex-CJP Spokesperson Vijeta Dahiya Mocks Dipke, Das & Dhruv Rathee Over Detention- VIDEO

Former CJP spokesperson Vijeta Dahiya mocked Abhijeet Dipke, Saurav Das, Ashutosh Ranka and Dhruv Rathee after they were detained ahead of the Jantar Mantar protest. In a viral video, he listed their names and declared himself “Bahar” (outside), laughing. Dahiya was previously removed as spokesperson following controversy over his absence from an earlier protest and his subsequent burger video. (Read more...)

Vijeta Dahiya maze le raha Abhijeet Dipke, Saurav Das, Ranja aur Dhruv Rathee ke detention par… What an ideology! https://t.co/ti8VUU2qWm — Yo Yo Funny Singh (@moronhumor) October 10, 2026

5. Mumbai Police Detain Tushar Gandhi Ahead Of CJP Solidarity Protest At August Kranti Maidan | VIDEO

Mahatma Gandhi's great-grandson Tushar Gandhi was reportedly detained by Mumbai Police in Bandra on Saturday while heading to August Kranti Maidan. He planned to support the Cockroach Janata Party's protest demanding Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar's resignation. Reports said he was being taken to DN Nagar police station. (Read more...)

🎥Tushar Gandhi Detained By Mumbai Police Ahead Of Protest At August Kranti Maidan Reported by @m_journalist #MumbaiProtest #TusharGandhiDetained #MumbaiNews https://t.co/EtxNPLeNAv — Free Press Journal (@fpjindia) October 10, 2026

6. NEET Paper Leak Row: Parliamentary Panel Calls For Digital Question Banks, Last-Minute Paper Setting & Experts To Strengthen Exam Security

A Parliamentary panel has recommended large, regularly updated question banks, last-minute digital question paper setting and vetted experts from IITs, IIMs and AIIMS to prevent exam leaks. It also called for stronger expert verification and improved digital access for marginalised students. (Read more...)

7. Mumbai Police Detain VBA Workers At Hutatma Chowk Amid CJP Protest In Delhi's Jantar Mantar Against CEC | VIDEO

Several VBA workers were detained by Mumbai Police near Hutatma Chowk on Saturday while demonstrating in support of the Cockroach Janata Party. A video showed officers taking protesters into a police van. Additional security, including women personnel, was deployed at Shivaji Park amid CJP's planned Jantar Mantar demonstration in Delhi against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar. (Read more...)

Mumbai, Maharashtra: Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi workers staged a protest in support of the Cockroach Janata Party near Hutatma Chowk amid heavy police deployment. Mumbai Police detained the protesters and deployed additional personnel in the area. https://t.co/y61HZOTT1L — IANS (@ians_india) October 10, 2026

8. Will India Benefit From US' Eased Sanctions On Russian Diesel

The US Treasury has authorised certain transactions involving Russian-origin diesel until April 7, 2027, easing restrictions on its sale, delivery and importation. For India, the impact of the decision will depend on whether additional supplies bring down international prices and whether the easing of restrictions extends beyond diesel to Russian crude oil. (Read more...)

9. FPJ Exclusive | 'We Were So Close To Gold': Manu Francis Opens Up On Winning Silver Medal With Prince Noble In Men's Skiff Event At Asian Games

Indian sailors Prince Noble and Manu Francis won the silver medal in the men’s skiff event at the Asian Games 2026. Speaking to The Free Press Journal, Francis described the emotional journey, revealing that they came close to gold before nearly losing their podium position. He admitted it took the duo several days to begin enjoying their hard-earned silver medal after the competition. (Read more...)

10. Navratri 2026 Guide In Mumbai: Attend Falguni Pathak, Kinjal Dave And Other Biggest Garba Nights – Check Venues, Ticket Prices & More

Mumbai and its neighbouring areas are gearing up for Navratri 2026, beginning October 11. Falguni Pathak will headline Navratri Utsav at BKC, while Kinjal Dave is set to perform at Kora Kendra. Other celebrations include Dome Dandiya Nights, Rangilo Re in Goregaon, Navrang Garba in Navi Mumbai, Raas Rang Thane and Navratri Jalso at Hotel Sahara Star. (Read more...)