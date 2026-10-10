Mumbai Police Detain VBA Workers At Hutatma Chowk Amid CJP Protest In Delhi's Jantar Mantar Against CEC | VIDEO |

Mumbai: Mumbai Police on Saturday detained several Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA) workers following a demonstration at Hutatma Chowk in support of the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP).

According to reports, police detained the workers near Hutatma Chowk and deployed additional personnel in the area amid the CJP's planned protest in New Delhi.

A video shared on X by news agency IANS showed police personnel escorting VBA workers into a police van. Several officers were also seen deployed at the spot.

Mumbai, Maharashtra: Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi workers staged a protest in support of the Cockroach Janata Party near Hutatma Chowk amid heavy police deployment. Mumbai Police detained the protesters and deployed additional personnel in the area. https://t.co/y61HZOTT1L — IANS (@ians_india) October 10, 2026

Security tightened at Shivaji Park

Security was stepped up at other locations in Mumbai amid the CJP's proposed protest at Jantar Mantar in Delhi against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.

At Shivaji Park in Dadar, additional police personnel, including women officers, were deployed to prevent CJP members from staging a demonstration.

#Mumbai: Mumbai Police Step Up Security At Shivaji Park In Dadar In View Of Protest In Delhi Reported by @meghakuchik1 #MumbaiNews #CJPProtest #DelhiProtest https://t.co/hosrJ6Kmzg — Free Press Journal (@fpjindia) October 10, 2026

CJP leaders reportedly detained in Delhi

Meanwhile, CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke and co-convenor Ashutosh Ranka were reportedly detained by Delhi Police after arriving at Indira Gandhi International Airport while travelling to attend the protest.

The CJP members condemned the reported detentions and demanded the immediate release of its leaders.

Further reports claimed that YouTuber Dhruv Rathee and Saurav Das were also detained before they could reach Jantar Mantar for the proposed demonstration demanding Kumar's resignation.

Preventive detentions reported across Delhi

Delhi Police intensified security around Jantar Mantar and reportedly carried out preventive detentions across the national capital's 15 police districts ahead of the protest.

According to reports, around 30 to 40 people described as having criminal records were detained as part of measures to maintain law and order.

Metro closures and train cancellations reported

As part of the security arrangements, exit gates at 45 Delhi Metro stations, including Rajiv Chowk, New Delhi, Central Secretariat, Patel Chowk and Kashmere Gate, were reportedly closed.

Reports also claimed that more than 250 trains arriving from other states, along with local train services scheduled to reach New Delhi and Hazrat Nizamuddin railway stations between 4 am and 2 pm on Saturday, were cancelled.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/