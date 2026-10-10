Mumbai Police Detain Tushar Gandhi Ahead Of CJP Solidarity Protest At August Kranti Maidan | VIDEO

Tushar Gandhi | ANI File Photo

Mumbai: Mumbai Police on Saturday reportedly detained activist Tushar Gandhi, Mahatma Gandhi's great-grandson, in Bandra as he was heading to August Kranti Maidan to participate in a demonstration in solidarity with the Cockroach Janata Party's (CJP) planned protest at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.

According to reports, Gandhi was being taken to DN Nagar police station following his detention. He was reportedly on his way to August Kranti Maidan to join demonstrators demanding Kumar's resignation.

🎥Tushar Gandhi Detained By Mumbai Police Ahead Of Protest At August Kranti Maidan Reported by @m_journalist #MumbaiProtest #TusharGandhiDetained #MumbaiNews https://t.co/EtxNPLeNAv — Free Press Journal (@fpjindia) October 10, 2026

CJP leaders reportedly detained in Delhi

Meanwhile, CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke and co-convenor Ashutosh Ranka were reportedly detained by Delhi Police after arriving at Indira Gandhi International Airport while travelling to attend the protest.

Reports also claimed that Saurav Das and YouTuber Dhruv Rathee were detained before they could reach Jantar Mantar to support the demonstration.

Security tightened across Mumbai

In Mumbai, police stepped up security at several locations amid the planned protest.

Additional personnel were deployed at Shivaji Park in Dadar, reportedly to prevent CJP members from staging a demonstration at the site.

VBA workers detained at Hutatma Chowk

Mumbai Police also detained Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA) workers following a demonstration near Hutatma Chowk in support of the CJP.

Videos of the incident showed police personnel escorting the workers into a police van, while additional officers were deployed in the area.

Mumbai, Maharashtra: Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi workers staged a protest in support of the Cockroach Janata Party near Hutatma Chowk amid heavy police deployment. Mumbai Police detained the protesters and deployed additional personnel in the area. https://t.co/y61HZOTT1L — IANS (@ians_india) October 10, 2026

Security restrictions reported in Delhi

Security was also tightened around Jantar Mantar in New Delhi.

According to reports, exit gates at nearly 45 Delhi Metro stations, including Rajiv Chowk, New Delhi, Central Secretariat, Patel Chowk and Kashmere Gate, were closed as part of security arrangements.

Reports further claimed that more than 250 trains arriving from other states, along with local train services scheduled to reach New Delhi and Hazrat Nizamuddin railway stations between 4 am and 2 pm on Saturday, were cancelled.

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