FPJ Exclusive | 'We Were So Close To Gold': Manu Francis Opens Up On Winning Silver Medal With Prince Noble In Men's Skiff Event At Asian Games

Manu Francis/Instagram

Indian sailors Prince Noble and Manu Francis clinched the silver medal in the men’s skiff event at the Asian Games 2026 in Aichi-Nagoya, Japan. However, their journey to the podium was filled with mixed emotions, as the duo came close to winning gold before facing the possibility of missing out on a medal altogether.

Speaking to The Free Press Journal after the achievement, Manu Francis opened up about the emotional rollercoaster of their campaign, admitting that it took them several days to truly enjoy their silver medal. “It feels great. We were almost close to the gold. Then we almost lost the medal and then in the last race we secured the silver,” Francis said.

The Indian sailor described the contrasting emotions they experienced during the competition, explaining how the possibility of winning gold gradually gave way to the fear of losing a place on the podium. Their performance in the final race, however, helped them secure silver and ensure that their campaign ended with a medal.

Reflecting on the result, Francis said, “So it was very sad moment and also very happiest. It took us some days to start enjoying this silver medal.” His words captured the emotional complexity of competing at a major multi-sport event, where the difference between winning gold, settling for silver and missing the podium can come down to crucial moments on the water.

For Prince Noble and Manu Francis, the silver medal represented both the disappointment of narrowly missing the top spot and the satisfaction of delivering a podium finish for India. Their achievement added to the country's sailing campaign at the Asian Games, while Francis's candid reflections offered a glimpse into the pressure, uncertainty and eventual joy that accompany elite-level competition.