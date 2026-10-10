Who Is Ajinkya Shinde? Maharashtra CJP Leader Steps In To Lead Protest Following Abhijeet Dipke's Detention

Who Is Ajinkya Shinde, The CJP Leader Stepping In Following Abhijeet Dipke's Detention? | X

The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) is protesting to demand the resignation of and criminal action against Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar, alleging irregularities, vote manipulation, and transparency issues in the Election Commission of India's Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of voter rolls. The CJP's founder, Abhijeet Dipke, has been detained, and now Dipke's close associate, Ajinkya Shinde, who hails from Maharashtra, has been tasked with leading the CJP protest over alleged electoral illegalities until other leaders are freed. Keep on reading to know in detail.

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Ajinkya leads CJP protest after Dipke's detention

CJP, which has been protesting to demand the resignation of and criminal action against Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar, has announced Ajinkya will lead the protest after Dipke was detained. He made the announcement in a video posted on the CJP handle, saying, "If you are watching this video, it means that I, Saurav Das, and Ashutosh Ranka have been arrested. In our absence, Ajinkya will lead the protest and the CJP movement. Please follow him," he said.

Ajinkya Shinde has come into focus following the detention of CJP leader Abhijeet Dipke, drawing attention to the political developments surrounding the incident. Shinde is stepping in amid the situation, with questions emerging about his background, political association and role in the organisation.

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Who is Ajinkya Shinde?

Ajinkya Shinde is now leading the CJP protest after Abhijeet Dipke was detained by the Delhi Police on Saturday, October 10, 2026. Ajinkya Shinde is a 35-year-old former Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) worker who campaigned for the party during the 2016 Goa elections and later worked for it in Maharashtra. A computer science graduate from Maharashtra, he worked with an international IT firm in Pune before joining the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) as a full-time worker. Reports suggest that his parents were farmers in Alibaug and later settled in Latur. He holds a Bachelor of Technology degree from Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Technological University, located in Lonere in Raigad district.

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What happened to Abhijeet Dipke?

Delhi Police detained Abhijeet Dipke, along with Sourav Das and Ashutosh Ranka, in their aircraft moments after landing in Delhi on Saturday, with videos shared by the group displaying officers entering the aircraft prior to passengers starting to disembark. A video released by the party displayed Dipke speaking to the police officers who had boarded the aircraft. As per the account provided by the organization, police officials informed the leaders that they lacked permission to conduct the planned protest at Jantar Mantar.