Navratri 2026 Guide In Mumbai: Attend Falguni Pathak, Kinjal Dave And Other Biggest Garba Nights – Check Venues, Ticket Prices & More

The festive season is calling, and Mumbai is getting ready to trade its usual city buzz for colourful chaniya cholis, kediyus, dandiya sticks and nights filled with Garba beats! With Falguni Pathak returning to the city and Gujarati folk favourite Kinjal Dave set to bring her signature energy to the dance floor, Navratri 2026 promises plenty of reasons to step out and celebrate.

Shardiya Navratri begins on October 11 and concludes on October 19, with Vijayadashami falling on October 20. Whether you prefer a massive indoor celebration, traditional Raas Garba or a lively evening with friends and family, here are seven events across Mumbai, Thane and Navi Mumbai to add to your festive calendar.

Navratri events and Garba events in Mumbai, Navi Mumbai and Thane:

Navratri Utsav 2026 with Falguni Pathak

Navratri feels incomplete without dancing to Falguni Pathak’s iconic Garba anthems! The queen of Dandiya returns to Mumbai for nine nights of festive celebrations, bringing her much-loved hits to the dance floor in BKC. Expect live music, immersive lighting, food and beverages, and VIP pods for those looking to celebrate in style.

When: October 11–19, 2026

Where: Jio World Convention Centre, BKC, Mumbai

Ticket prices: ₹2,400 onwards

Dome Dandiya Nites

Worli’s SVP Dome is gearing up for a lively Navratri celebration with live performances, vibrant décor and an indoor dance floor. Whether you’re a seasoned Garba dancer or just learning the steps, bring your friends and family for a night of festive beats and Dandiya fun.

When: October 11–20, 2026

Where: Dome SVP Stadium, Worli, Mumbai

Ticket prices: ₹499 onwards

Navrang Garba Season 2

Navrang Garba returns for its second edition with energetic music, elaborate décor and a grand festive setup. Perfect for families, friends and work groups, the celebration promises traditional Garba, lively dance sessions and premium hospitality.

When: October 11–19, 2026

Where: Le Méridien Navi Mumbai, Turbhe

Ticket prices: ₹472 onwards

Rangilo Re 2026

Nine nights of Garba, live music and high-energy dancing await at NESCO with Rangilo Re 2026 this Navratri. Gujarati singer Parthiv Gohil is among the highlights, making this a great pick for those who love traditional folk music and a packed dance floor.

When: October 11–19, 2026

Where: NESCO, Goregaon, Mumbai

Ticket prices: ₹1,099 onwards

Raas Rang Thane Navratri

Thane brings back its famous Raas Rang with ten nights of festive dancing at Raymond Ground. With singer Naitik Nagda and N2 Band adding their Hindi and Gujarati beats to the celebrations, expect a lively atmosphere for Garba lovers of all ages.

When: October 11–20, 2026

Where: Raymond Ground, Thane

Ticket prices: ₹400 onwards

Navratri Jalso 2026

For an indoor Garba night with a touch of comfort, head to Hotel Sahara Star for Navratri Jalso. Organised by Patidar Mandal, the celebration features the Divya Shwani Band, traditional folk music, a carpeted dance floor and Gujarati delicacies to keep you fuelled between dance sessions.

When: October 11–19, 2026

Where: Hotel Sahara Star, Vile Parle, Mumbai

Ticket prices: ₹1,600 onwards

Kora Kendra Navratri 2026 with Kinjal Dave

One of Mumbai’s familiar Navratri destinations, Kora Kendra returns with the 22nd edition of its Devotional Raas Garba celebrations. Gujarati folk singer Kinjal Dave is set to bring her signature energy to the festivities, combining traditional Garba music with a lively concert atmosphere.

When: October 11–20, 2026

Where: Kora Kendra, Ground 1, Mumbai

Ticket prices: ₹810 onwards

Before you book: Prices are starting rates and may vary depending on the date, ticket category and availability. Check the respective event’s official booking platform for updated prices, entry rules and performance details.