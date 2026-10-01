Navratri Vs Durga Puja 2026: Exploring The Traditions, Rituals And Significance Of Both Festivals | Canva

Navratri and Durga Puja are among the most widely celebrated Hindu festivals in India. Although both are dedicated to Goddess Durga and celebrate the victory of good over evil, their traditions, rituals and regional expressions differ significantly. In 2026, Navratri will begin on October 11 and Durga Puja will be observed from October 16. They will bring together communities across the country through prayers, cultural programmes and festive gatherings.

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Navratri: Nine nights of devotion

Navratri, an auspicious festival which is dedicated to Goddess Durga, is observed for nine days. The festival, which holds special significance, falls four times every year, out of which two are Gupt Navratri. One is Shardiya Navratri and the other is Chaitra Navratri. Chaitra Navratri falls in the month of Chaitra, and Shardiya Navratri falls in the month of Ashwin. During these auspicious days, devotees observe fasts, offer prayers, perform puja and light lamps for the entire nine days.

Navratri literally means “nine nights” and is observed several times a year, with Sharad Navratri being the most prominent. The festival is dedicated to the nine forms of Goddess Durga, collectively known as Navadurga. Devotees observe fasting, perform daily prayers and visit temples during the nine-day period.

Regional celebrations and Navratri rituals

In Gujarat, Navratri is particularly known for Garba and Dandiya Raas, while several parts of North India organise Ramlila performances alongside the celebrations. On Ashtami and Navami, special prayers and rituals are performed, which is followed by Kanya Pujan in many households.

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Durga Puja: Celebration of Goddess Durga

Durga Puja is particularly significant in West Bengal, Assam, Odisha, Tripura and parts of other eastern and northeastern states. The festival commemorates Goddess Durga's victory over the demon king Mahishasura, symbolising the triumph of good over evil.

The celebrations typically centre around elaborately decorated pandals featuring idols of Goddess Durga with Lakshmi, Saraswati, Ganesha and Kartikeya. Rituals include Bodhan, Sandhi Puja, Pushpanjali and Sindoor Khela. The festival culminates in Vijayadashami, when idols are carried in processions for immersion.

How are they different?

While Navratri focuses on nine nights of worship of different forms of Goddess Durga, including Goddess Shailputri, Brahmacharini, Chandraghanta, Kushmanda, Katyayani, Skandmata, Kalratri, Mahagauri and Siddhidatri, Durga Puja places greater emphasis on the ceremonial worship of Goddess Durga and her victory over Mahishasura. Navratri is celebrated across India with distinct regional customs, whereas Durga Puja is especially associated with eastern India.