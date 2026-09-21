When Is Shardiya Navratri 2026? Know Date, Muhurat, Significance, Rituals And More

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Navratri, an auspicious festival which is dedicated to Goddess Durga, is observed for nine days. The festival, which holds special significance, falls four times every year, out of which two are Gupt Navratri. One is Shardiya Navratri and the other is Chaitra Navratri. Chaitra Navratri falls in the month of Chaitra, and Shardiya Navratri falls in the month of Ashwin. During these auspicious days, devotees observe fasts, offer prayers, perform puja, and light lamps for the entire nine days.

This year, Shardiya Navratri will fall in the month of October, and it will be observed from October 11, 2026, and will end on October 20, 2026.

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About Shardiya Navratri

Shardiya Navratri is considered one of the most significant after Chaitra Navratri, which is celebrated by millions of Hindus worldwide. The festival, which falls in the Ashwin month, begins on the Shukla Paksha Pratipada and continues till Navami. It is dedicated to Goddess Durga because, according to legends, on this day, Goddess Durga killed Demon Mahishashura. To remember the victory over evil, devotees celebrate this festival and perform numerous rituals.

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Shardiya Navratri 2026: Date and muhurat

According to Drik Panchang, the dates and muhurat of the Shardiya Navratri festival are as follows:

Pratipada Tithi Begins - 12:49 AM on Oct 11, 2026

Pratipada Tithi Ends - 01:00 AM on Oct 12, 2026

Ashwina Navaratri on Sunday, October 11, 2026

Nine forms of Goddess Durga

The nine forms of Goddess Durga are also known as the Navdurga. The nine forms of Goddess Durga are Shailaputri, Brahmacharini, Chandraghanta, Kushmanda, Skandamata, Katyayani, Kalaratri, Mahagauri, and Siddhidatri. These nine forms are worshipped across the nine days of Navratri, and each goddess inspires devotees to embrace her qualities in their lives. Arriving during the harvest season, it also serves as a time to express gratitude for nature's abundance as the weather turns cooler.