When Ganesh Chaturthi Became Part Of Chef Sanjeev Kapoor's Mumbai Story In Early 1990s – Exclusive

Ask any Mumbaikar about Ganesh Chaturthi, and chances are their answer will involve food, family, pandal hopping and plenty of memories. For celebrity chef Sanjeev Kapoor, though, his connection with the festival began only after Mumbai became part of his life. In an exclusive conversation with The Free Press Journal, the chef recalls how moving to the city in the early 1990s truly showed him the infectious energy and devotion surrounding Ganpati celebrations.

How Sanjeev Kapoor was introduced to Mumbai's Ganeshotsav spirit

Kapoor’s first real introduction to Ganesh Chaturthi came soon after he moved to the city following his stint in New Zealand. Working at a hotel right on Juhu Beach, he found himself with a front-row view of one of Mumbai’s most revered annual spectacles.

"My connection with Ganesh Chaturthi really began when I moved to Mumbai after my stint in New Zealand in the early 1990s. I grew up and worked in North India, where the festival wasn’t celebrated on this scale. The hotel I was a chef at was right on Juhu Beach, and that was the first time I truly understood the scale of the Ganpati festivities,” he recalls.

What stayed with him was not just the size of the celebrations, but the emotion surrounding them. "I have vivid memories of going to the top floor of the hotel to get a glimpse of the visarjan and being blown away by this literal sea of devotion," he says.

That first experience changed the way the festival would feature in his life. “From then on, Ganpati preparations and celebrations have never been the same for me.”

Over the years, the festival also became closely tied to family traditions. Kapoor says he now makes it a point to visit his wife Alyona Kapoor’s family Ganpati, a tradition that has continued across generations. "We also visit family and friends who bring Bappa home. The whole day becomes a kind of Mumbai darshan!” he adds.

The Kapoor family’s Ganpati table

For someone whose work has revolved around recipes and festive food for decades, Kapoor’s own Ganesh Chaturthi menu is surprisingly rooted in family rather than elaborate chef-driven creations.

"Ganesh Chaturthi lunch is usually at Alyona’s family home, where everyone gets together and we eat a simple, wholesome meal prepared by her aunts. So, whatever they decide to cook, that’s what we eat!" he says.

There are, however, a couple of non-negotiables. "Of course, modak is a must! And my fondest Ganesh Chaturthi food memory is of the churma laddoo and rawa laddoo that Alyona’s mother would make every year. Those laddoos have always been a part of my Ganesh Chaturthi memories. And that one is really difficult to stop at just one!”

'Ukadiche Modak ki baat hi kuch aur hai'

Among all the festive treats associated with Ganesh Chaturthi, modak naturally occupies a special place. Kapoor admits that while he enjoys trying new variations, the classic still has an emotional edge.

“Ukadiche modak will always be special. The combination of rice flour, fresh coconut and jaggery is difficult to beat,” he says.

His curiosity as a chef, however, extends beyond the familiar. “But I also enjoy exploring lesser-known regional preparations. Patoli, for instance, uses many of the same ingredients but is steamed in turmeric leaves. There is so much more to discover in our traditional food.”

That curiosity also explains why chocolate, fusion and experimental modaks have found their way into his repertoire. “Experimentation and innovation in recipes is something we constantly do. So of course I’ve tried my fair share of new flavours and versions of modak. In fact, I’ve also shared many such recipes for audiences to recreate at home.”

Yet, when it comes to Ganesh Utsav, innovation does not necessarily replace nostalgia. “But traditional ukadiche modak ki baat hi kuch aur hai. These are made with so much love, often using a recipe passed down through generations. There is a certain emotion attached to them, and for me, that is what makes the ukadiche modak so special during Ganesh Utsav,” the chef explains.

His tips to making Ganpati hosting easier

With family and friends dropping in through the day during the Ganeshotsav, festive hosting can quickly turn into a long stretch in the kitchen. Kapoor believes the easiest way around that is to plan the food before the guests arrive rather than cooking everything at the last minute.

“When you are cooking for a large gathering, the trick is to choose dishes that can be prepared in advance and don't need too much last-minute attention,” he says.

“During Ganesh Utsav, guests can come at any time of the day, so instead of preparing complete meals, keep a few snacks handy. For sweets, choose things that last well, like laddoos, and prepare them in advance.”

He also recommends keeping convenient options at home for those unexpected visits. “Frozen snacks and mithai are also very convenient to keep at home. There are some good options available such as Precia, where you can simply heat and serve when guests arrive.”

For Kapoor, the bigger point is to ensure that hosting does not take away from the festival itself. "It saves time and effort, which means you can actually enjoy the celebrations with your family and friends."

'Whatever you make, make it with love'

For first-time home cooks attempting modaks or other festive dishes, Kapoor’s advice is less about technique and more about the intention behind the food.

“Whatever you make, make it with love. The fact that you have taken the time to make something for your family and friends is special in itself, and that always comes through in the food.”

He also encourages home cooks to make experimentation part of the celebration rather than worrying about whether every dish will turn out perfectly.

“If you are trying something new, tell them - they will be excited to try it with you! And if you are making modaks for the first time, don't worry about getting them perfect. Focus on getting the flavours right and keep practising. Perfection comes with practice.”

Celebrating Bappa mindfully

For Kapoor, the spirit of Ganesh Chaturthi also extends beyond what is served at the dining table. He believes environmental considerations should be part of everyday living rather than something people think about only during festivals.

When it comes to Ganesh idols, he suggests simple changes that can make the celebrations more mindful. “For Ganesh idols, choosing a clay or mitti idol and natural colours is a simple but meaningful step. Smaller idols that can be immersed at home are another good option. The idea is simple - celebrate with love and devotion, while being mindful of the environment.”

This year, Kapoor’s own Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations looked a little different. He, Alyona and their daughter Kriti were in Budapest for the World Athletics Ultimate Championships, meaning he missed some of the family traditions he usually looks forward to. But the festival is far from over for him.

“I’ll be back soon and hope to visit a few Ganpatis before the festival comes to an end,” he concludes.