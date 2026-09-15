10 Mumbai Ganpati Pandal-Hopping Guide: Lalbaugcha Raja, GSB, Chinchpokli Cha Chintamani And More To Visit In 2026

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Mumbai’s Ganesh Chaturthi is as much about pandal hopping as it is about bringing Bappa home. Every year, devotees move from one neighbourhood to another to catch elaborate idols, grand decorations and unique themes. If you’re planning your own Ganpati trail in 2026, these 10 iconic pandals are worth adding to your list.

Lalbaugcha Raja

No Mumbai Ganpati guide feels complete without Lalbaugcha Raja. Established in 1934 by the Koli community, the pandal remains one of the city’s biggest devotional attractions. For 2026, the setup takes inspiration from Mahadev, with a giant trishul becoming the centrepiece. Temple-inspired gates, detailed architecture and bright lighting add to the spectacle.

How to reach: Curry Road, Lower Parel and Cotton Green are the nearest stations. Walking is advisable because the area gets extremely crowded.

Chinchpokli Cha Chintamani

With roots going back to 1920, Chinchpokli Cha Chintamani is among Mumbai’s oldest Ganeshotsav celebrations. The mandal is marking its 107th year in 2026 with a Lord Venkateswara-inspired idol, giving the celebrations a distinctly devotional and traditional character.

How to reach: Chinchpokli and Currey Road stations are nearby, with the pandal accessible on foot.

Mumbaicha Raja

Located in Ganesh Galli, Mumbaicha Raja has been a Ganesh Chaturthi favourite since 1928, particularly known for its inventive themes and dramatic presentations. The 2026 idol was unveiled on September 13, a day before Ganesh Chaturthi. Ganpati is seen balancing on one leg above a huge pink flower held by a blue hand, surrounded by bells, clouds, musical-art panels, traditional clothing and elaborate jewellery.

How to reach: Take the Central Railway Line and get off at Currey Road or Parel station, then walk 10 to 15 minutes.

GSB Seva Mandal

If there is one pandal where grandeur is impossible to miss, it is GSB Seva Mandal at King's Circle. Its Maha Ganapati is adorned with more than 66 kg of gold ornaments along with over 335 kg of silver and precious gemstones. Celebrating its 72nd year in 2026, the deity, also popularly called ‘Navsala Pavnara Vishwacha Raja’, only stays for five days.

How to reach: King’s Circle or Matunga station, followed by a short walk or taxi ride. The idol is available for darshan only during the five-day festival.

Parel Cha Raja

Head to Nare Park for Parel Cha Raja, where the 2026 celebrations take devotees towards Maharashtra’s Wari tradition. This year’s concept is inspired by the Pandharpur Wari and Lord Vitthal, with the Ganapati presentation designed in the likeness of a Sant-Warkari. It offers a more culturally rooted experience amid Mumbai’s bustling Ganeshotsav circuit.

How to reach: Parel Railway Station is the closest station.

Girgaon Cha Raja

Girgaon Cha Raja is another old favourite, with the Nikadwari Lane Sarvajanik Shree Ganeshotsav Mandal dating back to 1928. Entering its 99th year in 2026, the mandal welcomes devotees with an approximately 24-foot-tall, 3.5-tonne eco-friendly Ganesh idol.

How to reach: Charni Road station is the closest, around a five-minute walk away.

Khetwadicha Ganraj

Khetwadi’s Ganraj is a major name in Mumbai’s Ganpati calendar. Founded in 1959, the mandal became particularly famous for its towering idols, including a 40-foot Ganpati in 2000 that made headlines as Mumbai’s tallest at the time. Its idols also take on different mythological avatars each year, making the annual reveal one to watch.

How to reach: Charni Road is around a four-to-five-minute walk away. Girgaon Metro station is similarly walkable, while CSMT can be reached by taxi.

Andhericha Raja

Known as the ‘King of the Western Suburbs’, Andhericha Raja was established in 1966 by blue-collar workers who had migrated from Lalbaug to Andheri. Beyond its decorated idol, the pandal is famous for its unusual visarjan tradition.

How to reach: Travel to Andheri station or Azad Nagar Metro station, followed by a short auto ride.

Mumbaicha Peshwa

Mumbaicha Peshwa brings a regal Maratha-inspired touch to Ganeshotsav. Founded in 1989, the mandal has used paper for its Ganapati idol since 2008, making it Mumbai’s first paper-idol mandal. Its large eco-friendly idol and balacing theme have made it a popular attraction in the western suburbs.

How to reach: Vile Parle station is about a five-to-seven-minute walk away. Western Express Highway Metro station is another option, followed by an auto ride.

Keshavji Naik Chawl Ganpati

For history buffs, Keshavji Naik Chawl Ganpati is a must. Established in 1893, it is widely regarded as Mumbai’s first and oldest surviving Ganeshotsav pandal. The celebration grew from the idea of bringing Lord Ganesha into a common public space, an initiative closely associated with Lokmanya Bal Gangadhar Tilak.

The mandal’s historical records state that Tilak visited the chawl on September 16, 1901, and addressed the gathering. More than a century later, the celebration remains an important part of Mumbai’s Ganeshotsav heritage.

How to reach: Charni Road is the closest station, followed by a taxi ride.

Pandal-hopping tips

Mumbai’s popular Ganpati pandals can get exceptionally crowded, so timing is everything. Start early in the day or plan a late-night trail, depending on the pandal and crowd situation.

Wear comfortable footwear, carry water and avoid trying to cover too many locations in one stretch. Most importantly, leave enough time to actually enjoy the atmosphere instead of simply rushing from one darshan to the next.