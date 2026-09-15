Ganesh Chaturthi 2026: Sonu Sood On His Love For Bappa, Celebrations Since 26 Years, Favourite Pandal & More- FPJ Exclusive | Ashwini Sawant

Ganesha is an emotion for pan-India star Sonu Sood. The actor has been celebrating Ganesh Chaturthi in Mumbai for the last 26 years.

In an exclusive conversation with The Free Press Journal, he talks about his love for Bappa, his first Ganesh Chaturthi celebration, favourite pandal and more. Excerpts:

Q. Can you tell us about your first Ganesh Chaturthi celebration? You got your first one to your home on a bike?

A. When I came to Mumbai, I always believed that I had to bring Bappa home. Though I was not well equipped with how to perform the pujas, what the actual rituals were and other practices. All I knew was that I wanted Bappa to come home. I took my bike, went to Andheri station, bought a small idol and Sonali said, no, no, you need a bigger one. So, I went back to Vile Parle in the middle of the night and got a bigger idol. The whole night, we were working with thermocols and chart papers to decorate our Bappa. And that was the first journey that started with Bappa. It’s been 26 years now, and every day, every single moment and every year, we learn a lot from Him.

Q. In Mumbai, which pandal is your most favourite?

A. I would say all of them. I’ve been visiting pandals for many years. And every year, whichever pandal I go to, the enthusiasm that I see among the organisers, the people who have worked hard towards it, makes me believe why Bappa is one of the most exciting festivals that we celebrate together.

Q. Over the years, what kind of practice have you introduced in your celebration?

A. I think the biggest celebration is that the whole family comes together. No matter how busy you are, no matter the things that you do, you leave everything aside. You come together under one roof and the family spends quality time together, praying together, eating together. And in today's time, when everyone is running around, I think Bappa is one God that brings you together and tells you that, you know, it’s time to hold your reins and be with family. Do good in life and keep earning those blessings from the needy ones.

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Q. What does Bappa mean to you?

A. Bappa for me is a guiding force. Someone who will guide you to do what you are meant to do. Believe that you can do anything. And I’m sure with the blessings of Bappa, there’s nothing that’s unachievable.

Q. Tell us about your family bonding. Since your sons are also tall like you, do the three of you wear each other’s festival outfits?

A. Yes, we still do that. We have the same size of shoes, clothes and T-shirts. And also, yes, we keep on trying each other’s wardrobe, which I think is one of the big blessings.

Q. Your wife takes special care to colour coordinate the theme of this festival every year. What’s the colour and theme this year?

A. This year, the colour theme is white, which is the symbol of purity. And I think that that says it all. Your life has to be pure, right? Do good and bring happiness.

Q. You are one of the few celebs who actually invites everyone for darshan inside your home. So, please shed some light about this…

A. I think all the media guys, they’re like my family. They’re the ones who have been with me for so many years. And when the big day comes, when blessings are needed to be carried to everyone, I think they need to be with me, pray with me, get blessed with me.