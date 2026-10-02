Shardiya Navratri 2026 Full 9-Colour List: Check Correct Nine-Day Colours & Their Meanings

Shardiya Navratri 2026 Full 9-Day Colour List | FPJ

The festive season is about to get more colourful as Shardiya Navratri returns with nine days dedicated to the different forms of Goddess Durga. From traditional pujas and fasting to colourful outfits and festive celebrations, each day carries its own significance. Devotees observe the festival by worshipping the Navdurga, lighting diyas and seeking blessings throughout the nine-day period.

Shardiya Navratri 2026 dates and muhurat

Shardiya Navratri is observed during the Hindu month of Ashwin and is considered one of the most significant Navratri celebrations of the year. In 2026, the festival begins on October 11 and the nine-day observance concludes on October 19, followed by Vijayadashami on October 20.

Drik Panchang lists Ashwina Navaratri on Sunday, October 11, 2026, with Ghatasthapana and Maa Shailputri Puja marking the first day.

As per the provided Panchang details, Pratipada Tithi begins at 12:49 AM on October 11 and ends at 1:00 AM on October 12, 2026. Exact puja and Ghatasthapana timings can vary by location, so devotees should follow their local Panchang for rituals.

The nine colours are traditionally assigned according to the weekday on which each Navratri day falls. Here is the complete 2026 colour calendar.

Shardiya Navratri 2026: 9 day-wise colours and meanings

Shardiya Navratri Day 1 — October 11: Orange | Maa Shailputri

The first day is dedicated to Maa Shailputri and is marked by orange. The vibrant shade is associated with warmth, enthusiasm and positive energy, making it a bright start to the nine-day celebration.

Shardiya Navratri Day 2 — October 12: White | Maa Brahmacharini

Day two honours Maa Brahmacharini, with white representing purity, simplicity and peace. The calming colour is traditionally associated with innocence and a sense of inner tranquillity.

Shardiya Navratri Day 3 — October 13: Red | Maa Chandraghanta

Red takes centre stage on the third day, dedicated to Maa Chandraghanta. Traditionally linked with love, passion, strength and vitality, red is also commonly associated with offerings made to Goddess Durga.

Shardiya Navratri Day 4 — October 14: Royal Blue | Maa Kushmanda

The fourth day celebrates Maa Kushmanda in royal blue. This rich shade is associated with elegance, tranquillity and abundance, bringing a regal touch to the festivities.

Shardiya Navratri Day 5 — October 15: Yellow | Maa Skandamata

Yellow is the colour for Day 5, dedicated to Maa Skandamata. Its bright and warm appearance is traditionally associated with optimism, happiness and cheerful energy.

Shardiya Navratri Day 6 — October 16: Green | Maa Katyayani

Day six brings green, representing nature, growth, harmony and renewal. The colour is associated with freshness, serenity and new beginnings as devotees worship Maa Katyayani.

Shardiya Navratri Day 7 — October 17: Grey | Maa Kalaratri

Grey is associated with the seventh day and Maa Kalaratri. The understated shade is linked with balance and composure, offering a subtle alternative for festive dressing while retaining its traditional significance.

Shardiya Navratri Day 8 — October 18: Purple | Maa Mahagauri

Day eight honours Maa Mahagauri, with purple representing grandeur, nobility and richness. The striking colour adds a luxurious touch to Navratri celebrations and is traditionally associated with prosperity and opulence.

Shardiya Navratri Day 9 — October 19: Peacock Green | Maa Siddhidatri

The final Navratri day features peacock green, a distinctive blend of blue and green. The shade represents freshness, individuality and compassion, bringing the nine-day colour journey to a vibrant close.

With each day bringing a different colour and form of Goddess Durga, the Navratri calendar offers devotees a way to combine spiritual observance with festive traditions. Whether through clothing, decorations or simply understanding the significance of each shade, these nine colours add another layer of meaning to the celebration.