'Burger Bro Is Back': Ex-CJP Spokesperson Vijeta Dahiya Mocks Dipke, Das & Dhruv Rathee Over Detention- VIDEO

'Burger Bro Is Back': Ex-CJP Spokesperson Vijeta Dahiya Mocks Dipke, Das & Dhruv Rathee - VIDEO | X

Former Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) spokesperson Vijeta Dahiya has taken a sarcastic dig at party founder Abhijeet Dipke, Saurav Das, Ashutosh Ranka and YouTuber Dhruv Rathee after they were detained by Delhi Police ahead of the planned protest at Jantar Mantar on Saturday, October 10.

Dahiya shared a video recorded inside his car, in which he appeared to mock the detentions while highlighting that he remained free. The clip soon gained traction on social media, triggering mixed reactions from netizens.

‘Vijeta Dahiya? Bahar!’: Ex-Spokesperson Takes A Dig

In the viral video, Dahiya can be heard listing the names of those detained, one after another.

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“Abhijeet Dipke? Detained, Saurav Das? Detained. Ashutosh Ranka? Detained. Dhruv Rathee? Detained. Vijeta Dahiya? Bahar!” he said before bursting into laughter.

The remark appeared to contrast the detention of prominent faces associated with the protest with his own freedom. While several CJP members were stopped from reaching the demonstration, Dahiya used the moment to take a swipe at his former colleagues.

The video drew attention online, with social media users sharing varied opinions about his remarks and the circumstances surrounding the detentions.

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Why Was Vijeta Dahiya Removed As CJP Spokesperson?

Dahiya's latest jibe comes months after he was removed from his position as the CJP spokesperson in July 2026, following a controversy over his conduct during an earlier protest.

According to reports, videos allegedly showed Dahiya staying away from the Sansad Chalo march amid police action against protesters. Another video, in which he was seen eating a burger while responding to criticism over his absence, further fuelled the controversy.

The CJP subsequently announced his removal, distancing itself from his conduct and stating that it did not reflect the party's principles. Dahiya had been appointed spokesperson on June 3, 2026.

His removal could provide context for his latest mocking video, although he has not explicitly stated that his remarks were motivated by resentment towards the party leadership.