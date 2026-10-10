'Shame On You': Saurav Das & Woman Passenger's Heated Exchange Inside Delhi Flight | VIDEO VIRAL |

New Delhi: A heated exchange between Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) co-convenor Saurav Das and a woman passenger aboard a flight to Delhi has gone viral on social media, amid the detention of CJP leaders at the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport on Saturday.

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In the viral video, the woman can be seen saying something to Saurav while he was being taken away by the cops. Das responds to her in an irked manner, to which she immediately responds with, "Shame on you!" The circumstances leading to the exchange between Das and the passenger remain unclear from the viral footage.

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An extended version of the footage shows the woman laughing as police personnel board the aircraft and approach CJP members. A woman police officer is also seen interacting with her. The passenger is later seen laughing as the CJP members raise slogans, including “Bharat Mata Ki Jai” and “Inquilab Zindabad”.

CJP Leaders Detained At Delhi Airport

CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke and co-convenors Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka were detained at Delhi’s IGI Airport on Saturday after arriving in the national capital to attend the party's planned protest at Jantar Mantar.

This is breaking news. More details are awaited.