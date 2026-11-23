Stay informed without the overload. Every evening, we bring you the day's biggest developments in one fast, balanced digest. No fluff, no sensationalism. Just straightforward reporting to help you understand the news behind the headlines and stay ahead with The Free Press Journal’s essential daily evening guide:

1. Bisleri Faces FSSAI Prosecution Over Unsafe Water Sample As Other Packaged Drinking Water Brands Undergo Nationwide Testing

FSSAI has sanctioned prosecution against Bisleri after a packaged drinking water sample was declared unsafe due to bromate and PAHs. Meanwhile, samples of other packaged water brands across India are being tested as inspections and compliance checks continue. (Read more...)

2. BMC Holds Its Horses On Underground Development At Mahalaxmi Racecourse: Here’s Why Plan Faced Criticism

The civic body said it took note of concerns raised by the Mumbai Architects Collective in February. The collective had warned that underground construction could permanently damage one of Mumbai’s last open spaces. (Read more...)

3. 2002 Godhra Train Burning Case: Supreme Court Grants Medical Bail To Convict Irfan Siraj Pado After Nearly 18 Years In Jail

The Supreme Court has granted medical bail to Irfan Siraj Pado, a convict in the 2002 Godhra train burning case, citing his cardiovascular condition. Pado has spent nearly 18 years in prison while serving a life sentence, with his criminal appeal pending since 2018. (Read more...)

4. 3-Year-Old Strangled To Death By Neighbour In Suspected 'Occult Practice' In UP's Bulandshahr; Accused Arrested - VIDEO

During interrogation, Sonam allegedly confessed to luring the child into her room and smothering her to death. Police said she fled after noticing the search operation, locking the room with the intention of returning at night to dispose of the body. (Read more...)

5. Nirmala Sitharaman Outlines India's Next Phase Of Poverty Reduction, Says Nearly 50 Crore Indians Have Escaped Poverty

Nirmala Sitharaman said India's next phase of poverty reduction must prevent vulnerable households from slipping back into poverty while expanding economic opportunities. Citing World Bank findings, she highlighted nearly 50 crore Indians escaping poverty between 2011 and 2023, alongside welfare schemes, financial inclusion and technology-driven governance supporting sustainable livelihoods. (Read more...)

6. Banking & Metal Sell-Off Wipes Out ₹6.39 Lakh Crore, Here's What Dragged The Sensex Down?

Sensex fell 1,484 points and Nifty lost 451 as selling in bank and metal shares, weak global cues and profit-taking wiped out about Rs 6.39 lakh crore in market value in one session. (Read more...)

7. ‘Why Sunglasses Indoors?’ Nepal PM Balen Shah Sports Shades During Meeting With PM Modi, S Jaishankar, Sparks Online Discussion

A photograph of PM Balen Shah sitting with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar is going viral after a netizen asked why Nepalese PM was wearing sunglasses in an official meeting. PM Shah is on his maiden visit to India. (Read more...)

8. Don Toliver Concert Turns Chaotic As Mystery Substance Causes Breathing Problems; Over 50 Treated, 12,000 Forced To Leave - Videos

Rapper Don Toliver's concert at Manchester's Co-op Live arena on November 22, was disrupted after an unidentified substance was reportedly released into the crowd, causing eye irritation and breathing difficulties. More than 12,000 attendees were evacuated, over 50 people were medically assessed, and one was hospitalised. Police initially suspected teargas, but the substance remains unidentified. (Read more...)

9. Rishabh Pant Asks KL Rahul For A Kiss During IND Vs NZ 1st Test; Video Goes Viral

Rishabh Pant pulled off a hilarious lip balm prank on KL Rahul during a break on Day 5 of the India vs New Zealand 1st Test. With wicketkeeping gloves on both hands, Pant jokingly asked Rahul for a peck on the lips to apply lip balm. Rahul was caught off guard and immediately walked away, making the moment even funnier. (Read more...)

10. Devotee Gets Stuck Between Elephant Statue's Legs While Performing Ritual At MP's Amarkantak Temple; VIDEO Goes Viral

A devotee got stuck between the legs of an elephant statue while performing a traditional ritual, reportedly at the Narmada Temple in Madhya Pradesh's Amarkantak. According to local belief, passing through the gap fulfils one's wishes. Other devotees rescued the man after several attempts. A video of the incident has gone viral on social media, though its date remains unknown. (Read more...)