‘Why Sunglasses Indoors?’ Nepal PM Balen Shah’s Appearance During Meeting With PM Modi, S Jaishankar Sparks Online Discussion | X

Apart from the diplomatic engagement of visiting Nepalese Prime Minister Balendra Shah, popularly known as Balen Shah, with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, it his sunglasses that caught the intention of netizens.

PM Shah was spotted wearing the shades in an indoor environment that sparked discussions across social media.

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Balen Shah's sunglasses spark discussion

A photograph of PM Shah sitting with Jaishankar is going viral after a netizen asked why the visiting Nepalese PM was wearing sunglasses in an official meeting.

Alongside this, social media also chatters about Jaishankar's trouser cuffs. In the photograph, Jaishankar was also seen sitting with his pants hiked up.

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Social media reactions

While the discussions between the leaders carry diplomatic significance, the viral photographs have demonstrated how even a small detail from a high-profile political meeting can become a subject of widespread online conversation.

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One netizen named Swami Prem Sangeet shares the photograph of Balen Shah and S Jaishankar in one frame. Sharing on X, he wrote, "Ask Balen Shah, why he's wearing sunglasses in the meeting? Is he singing or meeting India's foreign minister? I guess, he needs to learn etiquettes."

Another wrote, "I have heard he has some opthalmic problem."

Why Balen Shah wore sunglasses

According to reports, PM Shah wears dark sunglasses indoors primarily due to a medical recommendation for sensitivity to bright light, while also keeping them as his long-standing signature look.

Talking about his style, Shah wears dark sunglasses, often paired with a suit and traditional Nepali topi, since his days as a rapper, continuing the look through his time as Kathmandu mayor and prime minister.

Balen Shah's unconventional public image

Shah, who assumed office as Nepal's prime minister in 2026, is known for his unconventional public image. Before entering politics, he gained popularity as a rapper and civil engineer.

His journey from an independent political figure to the country's prime minister has made him one of the most talked-about personalities in South Asian politics.

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