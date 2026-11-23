Stay informed without the overload. Every noon, we bring you the day's biggest developments in one fast, balanced digest. No fluff, no sensationalism. Just straightforward reporting to help you understand the news behind the headlines and stay ahead with The Free Press Journal’s essential daily noon guide:

1. Lord Ram’s Birthplace To Goddess Sita’s Homeland: About Saryu-Kamala Express, To Be Launched By PM Modi, Balendra Shah

The proposed train service is expected to make travel between the two religious destinations more convenient for devotees, particularly those undertaking the Ramayana circuit. (Read more...)

2. 'Humanity Should Not Surrender Control To AI': Meta AI Chief Alexandr Wang On The Imminent Arrival Of Superintelligence

Meta’s chief AI officer Alexandr Wang warned against humanity handing over control to artificial intelligence. He said superintelligence could advance research at a pace humans cannot understand or monitor. (Read more...)

3. Bisleri's 1st Response After FSSAI Action On ‘Unsafe’ Drinking Water Sample: ‘Bromate Within Permissible Limits’

The company said FSSAI collected six samples from its Goa manufacturing premises on Sept 30, 2025. Initial laboratory assessments showed that five samples complied with all applicable food safety standards. (Read more...)

4. New Zealand Rescue Draw In Wellington, Deal Major Blow To India's WTC Final Hopes

New Zealand fought hard to deny India a win in the first Test at Wellington on Monday, November 23. The hosts were 239/5 when both captains shook hands and decided to end the match, with 15 overs still left to play. (Read more...)

5. Tata Steel Announces ₹28,000 Crore Deal With APL Apollo Tubes For Transfer Of Tubes, Colour-Coated Businesses

The board has approved the tubes business transfer through a slump sale worth up to ₹11,700 crore, covering manufacturing facilities, associated operations and related commercial activities. (Read more...)

6. 'It Would Be The Best Thing For The Company': Trump Urges Nvidia Board To Rehire Jensen Huang As CEO Amid Scandal

Huang resigned last week after admitting to two affairs, including one with a tech executive reportedly linked to Chinese intelligence. Nvidia's board has ruled out his return, while investigations into potential chip export violations continue. (Read more...)

Donald Trump Says He Would Welcome Jensen Huang's Return As Nvidia CEO, Raises Questions Over China Spy Allegations | X - AndrewFeinberg

7. SCO Civilisational Dialogue Forum Concludes In Delhi With Indraprastha Communiqué On Cultural Cooperation And Heritage Preservation

The first SCO Civilisational Dialogue Forum concluded in New Delhi with the adoption of the Indraprastha Communiqué, outlining a roadmap for cultural cooperation, heritage preservation, AI-driven digitisation, joint UNESCO nominations and people-to-people exchanges among member states. (Read more...)

8. 'Not Fit To Be A Leader': Tilak Varma Slammed By Fans For Post-Match Comments After Blaming India A's Loss To Pakistan On Shahbaz Ahmed's Wicket

India A captain Tilak Varma has faced backlash after his team's 48-run defeat to Pakistan Shaheens in the Rising Stars Asia Cup. (Read more...)

9. Will Netflix's Show Jo Bachay Hain Sang Samait Lo Starring Pakistani Actors Fawad Khan, Mahira Khan, Hania Aamir Release In India?

Netflix's Pakistani series Jo Bachay Hain Sang Samait Lo has appeared on the platform in India with a December 4 premiere date. (Read more...)

10. 'Ab Accha Nahi Hai, Toh Saath Nahi Hai': Sapna Choudhary Confirms Filing For Divorce From Husband Veer Sahu, Says She Lost Her Identity

The Haryanvi performer said their marriage was a matter between two people and outsiders had no right to decide who was responsible. (Read more...)

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