Will Jo Bachay Hain Sang Samait Lo Release In India? | Instagram

On Sunday, Netflix announced its new show titled Jo Bachay Hain Sang Samait Lo. It stars many famous Pakistani actors like Ahad Raza Mir, Iqra Aziz, Fawad Khan, Mahira Khan, Sanam Saeed, Hania Aamir, Hamza Ali Abbasi, Maya Ali, Bilal Ashraf, and Khushhal Khan. The show's first-look poster was released on Netflix MENA, which represents the OTT platform in the Middle East and North Africa region.

Netflix MENA captioned the post as, "Three generations, six love stories, and one question: Is the love we carry in our hearts enough? Jo Bachay Hain Sang Samait Lo — All The Love Our Hearts Carry. Streaming December 4th, exclusively on Netflix (sic)."

Check out the first-look poster of Jo Bachay Hain Sang Samait Lo below...

Will Jo Bachay Hain Sang Samait Lo release in India?

There's no doubt that Pakistani dramas are watched in India a lot. So, as soon as the poster of Jo Bachay Hain Sang Samait Lo was released, many people started asking on social media whether it would premiere in India or not.

Well, we went on Netflix and searched for Jo Bachay Hain Sang Samait Lo, and it showed that the series will premiere on December 4. Interestingly, the title is featured in English, All The Love Our Hearts Carry.

Netizens react to Netflix announcement

Reacting to the Jo Bachay Hain Sang Samait Lo announcement, a netizen asked Grok whether it would premiere in India, and the AI chatbot replied, "As of now it's unclear. Netflix hasn't confirmed India availability for this MENA original. Indian reports note the uncertainty, though many Netflix titles roll out globally. Check the app closer to the 4 December premiere (sic)."

Meanwhile, on Instagram, many netizens asked whether the show would release in India. Check out the comments below...

For now, Jo Bachay Hain Sang Samait Lo is listed on Netflix in India. So, let's wait and watch whether the Indian audience will get to watch the series or not.

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