Sapna Choudhary confirms divorce filing from Veer Sahu | Instagram

Haryanvi singer Sapna Choudhary, who shot to fame after participating in the reality show Bigg Boss 11, has confirmed filing for divorce from her husband, Veer Sahu, after six years of marriage. The couple also shares two children.

Earlier this year, Sapna had secured interim relief from the Dwarka Mahila Court after filing a domestic violence complaint against her husband, Veer. According to reports, the court had barred him from contacting her or visiting locations connected to her.

Sapna Choudhary Confirms Divorce From Husband

In a recent interview with NMF News, Sapna opened up about her relationship with Veer and addressed the growing public curiosity surrounding their marriage.

"Jab sab accha tha, saath the. Ab accha nahi hai, toh saath nahi hai. Woh khaali samne wala samajh sakta hai ya phir main. Koi teesra aadmi ismein apni baatein, apni soch daalne ki koshish karega toh woh galat hai. Shaadi rishta hai do logon ka, aur woh hum logon ka tha. Hum aapas mein decide karenge ki kya karna hai," she said.

She also urged people not to pass judgments about her marriage or children without knowing what she and her husband had experienced. She maintained that outsiders had no understanding of the circumstances behind their decision to part ways.

Sapna Choudhary Says She Lost Her Identity After Marriage

Choudhary also reflected on how marriage impacted her personal and professional identity. She revealed that she tied the knot after her Bigg Boss stint, when she was enjoying considerable popularity.

While she believes she fulfilled her responsibilities as a wife, mother and daughter-in-law, she eventually realised that she had lost sight of her individuality.

"But then I realised I couldn't just be someone's wife, mother or sister-in-law," she said.

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