Haryanvi Singer Sapna Choudhary Files Domestic Violence Case Against Husband Veer Sahu, Delhi Court Restrains Contact

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Popular Haryanvi singer and Bigg Boss 11 contestant Sapna Choudhary has reportedly filed a domestic violence case against her husband, Veer Sahu. Following this, the Dwarka Mahila Court in New Delhi granted her interim relief under the Protection of Women from Domestic Violence Act.

Sapna Choudhary Files Domestic Violence Case Against Veer Sahu

Reports also stated that the couple had secretly married on Jan 24, 2020, and have two sons together.

Court Restrains Contact

According to India Today's report, the singer has been granted interim protection by the Dwarka Mahila Court ahead of the premiere of her upcoming film Momacu, which is scheduled for June 10.

The Dwarka Mahila Court has restrained her husband from approaching or contacting her and from visiting her residence, workplace or the film premiere venue.

Choudhary's advocate Preeti Singh said, "The interim protection granted by the learned Court under the Protection of Women from Domestic Violence Act in favour of my client against her husband underscores the object of the law- to provide immediate protection where circumstances warrant. As the matter is sub judice, we will refrain from commenting on the merits and have full faith in the judicial process."

Veer Sahu Repeatedly Assaulted Sapna Choudhary

Sahu allegedly repeatedly assaulted Choudhary and created unpleasant scenes in public. The singer stated that she left their shared home and filed a domestic violence complaint.

The order was passed after the court considered documentary evidence and concerns related to the petitioner's safety and professional commitments.

Sapna Choudhary Yet To React

Known for her stage performances and appearances in entertainment projects, she has maintained a strong public presence over the years, which has further amplified media interest in the development.

Neither Sapna Choudhary nor Veer Sahu has made a detailed public statement regarding the allegations at this stage