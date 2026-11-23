'It Would Be The Best Thing For The Company': Trump Urges Nvidia Board To Rehire Jensen Huang As CEO Amid Scandal |

US President Donald Trump has publicly urged Nvidia's board to bring back Jensen Huang as chief executive, calling it the best outcome for both the chipmaker and the United States. "I hope the Board of Nvidia rehires Jensen Huang," Trump wrote on Truth Social early on Monday. The board has already said it will not.

The board's position

Nvidia board Chairman Harvey Jones has said the board will not rehire Huang. A person familiar with the matter told CNBC that the board's focus is its investigation into Huang. Nvidia has hired the law firm Wachtell Lipton to lead it. The board has named finance chief Colette Kress interim chief executive.

What led to Huang's exit

Huang left in the wake of the scandal rather than being fired. He resigned last week after 33 years in charge. He admitted to an affair with a tech CEO linked to China's main intelligence service, and to a second affair with an Nvidia colleague. His exit plunged the company into record losses. The woman is Alice Huang, who led Singapore-based Megaspeed. She and Jensen Huang share a surname but have no family ties.

The spy question

Trump said nobody has proven Alice Huang is a spy. The New York Times said she was in contact with an official of China's Ministry of State Security for more than a year, from spring 2025 until this autumn. The report cited multiple people with knowledge of US intelligence reports.

Trump's repeated push

Trump's Monday post is the latest in a series of interventions. He earlier said Huang should apologise and be given "a second chance", adding that America is a country of second chances. He first made that appeal on Friday.

Washington wants answers on chips

The White House is also pressing Nvidia on compliance. US regulators, Congress and the FBI want to know whether Megaspeed bought Nvidia's most advanced chips and funnelled them to China, against US rules. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said on Sunday that Nvidia needs to move quickly. He said he wants to know which level of the business knew, and whether it went "all the way to the top". He refused to rule out Huang's return, but said more information is needed.

Huang still has backers. A "Stand with Jensen" petition has collected more than 170,000 signatures, and some investors have urged the board to wait for its investigation before naming a permanent CEO. Those investors want the board to hold off on appointing a permanent CEO until the investigation concludes.

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