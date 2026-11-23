Alice Huang Stayed In Touch With China's Spy Agency For Over A Year During Nvidia Chief Affair | X

Alice Huang, the woman at the centre of the Nvidia chip scandal, was reportedly in contact with an officer of China's Ministry of State Security (MSS) from spring 2025 until this autumn. Her business partner, Kang Wei, also, allegedly, worked with the same agency.

The New York Times reported, citing multiple people familiar with US intelligence reports, that the overlaps with at least part of her secret relationship with Jensen Huang, who headed Nvidia, the world's leading maker of advanced AI chips, until he resigned earlier this month. The two are not related. The newspaper said the timing and extent of her contacts, and Kang's alleged ties to the agency, had not been reported before.

Chips and a Southeast Asian network

The contacts also coincide with a period when Alice Huang's company, Megaspeed, was buying large volumes of Nvidia's advanced processors, the report said. Some went to data centres in Southeast Asia serving Chinese tech firms such as Alibaba, and some are suspected of having been smuggled into China.

US officials are examining the roles of Alice Huang and Kang in a network of Southeast Asian companies, including Megaspeed, linked to possible violations of American export controls. The intelligence includes shipping records that point to their involvement, the Times said, adding that US agencies are still trying to establish the full scope and duration of their work with Chinese intelligence. Alice Huang also appears to have met officials of China's Ministry of Public Security.

Matt Pottinger, a former deputy national security adviser in Trump's first term who now runs the research firm Garnaut Global, told the paper the network's activity matched the MSS's stated mission of getting around US chip export curbs. He said it would be unwise to assume the agency was not central to the operation. In April, Chinese state security minister Chen Yixin added a sixth task to the ministry's mandate: overcoming the 'blockades' limiting China's access to technologies such as AI.

Trump downplayed warnings

According to US officials cited by the Times, advisers twice told President Donald Trump that intelligence tied Alice Huang to the Chinese agency and that she was close to Jensen Huang while he led Nvidia. On both occasions, including once when his national security adviser raised it, Trump played down the concerns and declined to intervene, the officials said.

Trump has said no one in his government told him she was a Chinese intelligence asset. "I don't know that she is a spy," he said, adding that Americans tend to label any attractive woman arriving from China a spy. At a White House news conference, he suggested Nvidia take Huang back as chief executive. The company's board has rejected the idea.

The Times said administration officials never gave Huang a defensive briefing warning him about her. He initially described the relationship as ordinary dealings with a customer, and acknowledged an affair only after the Times reported that US intelligence had identified her as a Chinese asset. He resigned after a further report that he had also had an affair with a subordinate at Nvidia.

Congress wants answers

Little of the intelligence has been shared with Congress, though lawmakers from both parties are demanding briefings. A closed-door session this month with CIA Director John Ratcliffe and Director of National Intelligence Jay Clayton, originally meant to cover Iran, turned to the Nvidia affair after lawmakers' questions, and left some of them puzzled. A follow-up briefing for senior national security staff, scheduled for last Wednesday, was postponed. The Times also reported that Secretary of State Marco Rubio, who doubles as national security adviser, wrote a confidential memo dated March 30 laying out her alleged links to Chinese intelligence.

The White House and Huang's spokesman declined to comment. The State Department, the Chinese Embassy, Alice Huang and Kang did not respond to requests for comment. China has denied the allegations, and Alice Huang has not been charged with any wrongdoing.