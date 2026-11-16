Megaspeed Says Alice Huang Left In August 2025, Orders Outside-Led Probe As Nvidia Fallout Deepens

Nvidia Scandal: Alice Huang Banned From Re-Entering Singapore After Finding She Downplayed Her Role At Megaspeed | X

Singapore-based cloud company Megaspeed International said that Alice Huang, the Chinese businesswoman whose relationship with former Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang has raised US national security concerns, left the firm last year. The company also announced an internal investigation led by outside lawyers. Megaspeed is under scrutiny over allegations that advanced Nvidia chips were routed to Chinese companies in breach of US export curbs.

Megaspeed: Huang left on August 30, 2025

In an emailed statement to The Associated Press, Megaspeed said Alice Huang left the company effective August 30, 2025, and has no role there now. It said it does not comment on her personal and private matters.

Megaspeed denies wrongdoing, announces probe

Megaspeed said it runs a "legitimate and lawful business". It said recent media reports about its business, supply chain and global operations contain claims not backed by verifiable evidence, but it did not address specific allegations. It said it has retained external legal counsel for a thorough internal investigation.

In a separate statement issued under the name of businessman James Tan, the company said it takes US export control obligations extremely seriously. It said it has cooperated with inspections by the US Commerce Department's Bureau of Industry and Security and is ready to cooperate with other US authorities. Last December, it said there was no evidence of illicit chip transfers.

Bessent: culture of compliance is the issue

Speaking on Fox News Channel's 'Sunday Morning Futures', Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said it does not matter to him whether Alice Huang is a spy. His concern, he said, is whether Nvidia had a culture of compliance with US export restrictions. He called Jensen Huang's personal conduct his own affair, but said relationships with subordinates would be a problem. He questioned whether Nvidia pushed seemingly illicit sales to lift its revenue and earnings. Bessent also said Nvidia's board should look outside the company for its next CEO and make a dramatic shake-up.

Spy question still unresolved

An earlier New York Times report suggested US officials believed Alice Huang was a Chinese spy recruited to influence Nvidia to make its advanced chips more available to China. US Attorney General Todd Blanche said on Thursday that the Justice Department has not concluded whether she is a spy. President Donald Trump said he did not know if that had been determined. Beijing has rejected the allegations as unsubstantiated.

Singapore's earlier investigation

Singapore's government said on Thursday that it began investigating Megaspeed in February 2025, including possible false declarations about server purchases. It identified Alice Huang as the company's then-CEO, chairperson and one of its key controllers. Authorities questioned her and withheld her passport last year. They later found insufficient evidence that she had committed a crime, though they suspected she gave inaccurate information to downplay her role.

Background: ownership, finances and Nvidia's exit

Megaspeed began as the overseas arm of a Chinese video game developer and was incorporated in Singapore in 2015 as 7Road International. It took its current name in March 2023, when all its shares moved to Huang Le Limited, a British Virgin Islands company. Alice Huang is also known as Huang Le. By November 2023, public records showed she was no longer a director and her shares had moved to an entity owned by Singaporean businessman Tan Yong Pong, also known as James Tan.

A May report by short seller Culper Research cited a Megaspeed employee who said she was still "our boss" and involved in daily operations. The claim is the short seller's and is not independently verified. Singapore corporate records show Megaspeed's total assets rose roughly 90-fold from end-2023 to 2024, to almost $3 billion.

Nvidia, of which Megaspeed is a customer and cloud partner, announced on Thursday that Jensen Huang was stepping down as CEO as scrutiny intensified and reports of the relationship gained attention.