Who Is Alice Huang? Nvidia's Jensen Huang’s Close Friend Alleged To Be A Chinese Spy

Who Is Alice Huang? Jensen Huang’s Close Friend Alleged To Be A Chinese Spy | X/ @quechao7

Alice Huang is a Chinese businesswoman and technology executive best known publicly for her reported close professional and social relationship with Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang. Recent reporting alleging her to be a Chinese intelligent asset has made her a figure of major geopolitical controversy.

Who is Alice Huang? Background and career

Huang is described in reporting as a Chinese citizen who built a career across media, finance, and technology. Accounts of her resume say she worked as a broadcast journalist in China, including at Hunan TV and CCTV, before moving into banking and securities roles at institutions including HSBC and CITIC Securities.

She later became associated with Husi/Heshi Capital, a Shanghai-based investment firm focused on semiconductor and AI companies, before taking a senior role at Megaspeed, a Singapore-headquartered data-center and AI-computing company.

Who is Alice Huang? Role at Megaspeed

At Megaspeed, Huang has been publicly described as its CEO, though corporate filings reportedly listed her as managing director during the company’s early period and later removed her from that role in its paperwork.

Megaspeed became significant because it was positioned as a major prospective buyer of Nvidia AI technology, reportedly around $2 billion over a year, placing Huang near the center of the highly sensitive market for advanced AI chips.

Connection to Jensen Huang

Huang and Jensen Huang are not related. Their connection became publicly visible in June 2024, when LinkedIn photos showed them seated together at a Taipei bar with other AI-industry executives. One attendee recalled Huang saying she could get Jensen Huang to join the group, after which he appeared.

Nvidia has characterised Jensen Huang’s interactions with Alice Huang as ordinary customer engagement, saying that meeting customers is part of his role and that Megaspeed received ordinary business information rather than sensitive trade secrets.

The allegations

According to a New York Times report, US intelligence agencies concluded that Alice Huang was acting as a Chinese intelligence asset and passing information to Beijing. The report says surveillance revealed her close relationship with Jensen Huang and that President Donald Trump was briefed on the findings roughly a year earlier but took no action.

Current status

Megaspeed has said it takes the allegations seriously and has hired outside counsel to conduct an internal investigation. Nvidia, meanwhile, has maintained that its CEO’s contact with Huang was normal business conduct and that it would expect the government to warn the company of any threat.