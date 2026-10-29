Alice Huang, Close Friend Of Nvidia’s Jensen Huang, Is Believed To Be A Chinese Spy; Trump Was Briefed But Took No Action: Report | X/ Byron_Wan

American intelligence agencies concluded that a businesswoman with ties to Nvidia chief executive Jensen Huang was passing information to Beijing. President Donald Trump was briefed on the findings about a year ago and chose not to act on them.

Who she is and what officials found

The woman is Alice Huang, also known as Huang Le, a Chinese citizen and a senior executive at Megaspeed, a Singapore-based data center company, the Times reported. US officials had already suspected Megaspeed of helping China obtain advanced Nvidia chips. Surveillance then led them to conclude she was an intelligence asset, and it showed she had built a close relationship with Jensen Huang. The two are unrelated, as far as the report indicates.

Surveillance picked up her contact with an American citizen, the Times said, and a process called unmasking identified that person as Huang.

Trump's response

Trump has been wary of disrupting Nvidia's sales, which are helping to drive the economy and stock market, and of complicating trade ties with China, the Times reported. Officials at the time did not believe Huang knew of her role, but some senior administration officials doubt he could have been unaware, according to the report. The Times said Huang has not received the defensive briefing sometimes given to people targeted by foreign intelligence. Surveillance of Alice Huang is continuing.

Nvidia, Megaspeed and Beijing respond

An Nvidia spokesman told the Times that Huang's interactions with her were "not unusual or unexpected", and that meeting customers is part of his job. He said Nvidia believes the government would warn it about any threat. He added that Megaspeed receives ordinary business information, not sensitive trade secrets. Megaspeed said it takes the allegations seriously and has hired outside counsel for an internal investigation.

Megaspeed's chip purchases

The Times reported that Megaspeed's Malaysian sister company bought at least $4.8 billion worth of advanced AI equipment containing Nvidia chips between June 2024 and February 2026, citing trade records. The company supplies computing power to Chinese firms including Alibaba, and investigators suspect some chips reach China illegally. Nvidia says it complies with the law and has found no evidence of smuggling, and it still lists Megaspeed as a cloud partner. The Times said the Commerce Department's Megaspeed investigation was handed to the Justice Department this year.

Huang's access to Trump

Huang has lobbied successfully to loosen AI rules and ease limits on chip sales to China, according to the Times. Current and former officials said his closeness to Trump has slowed efforts to clamp down on Nvidia, and some Commerce Department probes and proposed sanctions have stalled. The Times also reported that Nvidia gave at least $20 million to Trump's ballroom fund, and Huang sat at the head table at last month's state dinner for Xi Jinping.