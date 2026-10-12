Elon Musk, Jensen Huang & Other Trump Allies Adopt 'Super Intelligence' As White House Pushes To Retire The Term 'AI' |

Parts of Silicon Valley are starting to use the term 'super intelligence' in place of 'AI' after President Donald Trump moved to make the change official across the federal government. Trump signed an executive order directing the branch to replace 'artificial intelligence' with 'Super Intelligence'.

Elon Musk, Jensen Huang follows

The most visible convert so far is Elon Musk. Musk reportedly said he would rebrand SpaceXAI as SpaceXSI, dropping 'AI' for 'SI', after a follower on X asked whether he would follow Trump's suggestion.

Nvidia chief Jensen Huang has also adopted the language. He has fully embraced the word 'superintelligence', saying on X that it offers a big opportunity to advance discovery, productivity, security, health and prosperity. The paper noted that the lunch pledge had “super intelligence” in its title, but there is no explicit agreement among tech companies to start calling AI by that name. It added that Meta has used the term since June 2025 and renamed its AI team “Meta Superintelligence Labs.”

Trump ally David Sacks, the former White House AI and crypto czar, praised the gathering. He said only Trump could bring together the leaders of the top chip, data centre and frontier model developers.

Leaders at the White House

Trump announced the change after a lunch with the heads of the biggest AI companies. It said the announcement came as the White House dismissed calls to regulate the industry. The paper said Trump has argued the industry must stay unregulated so the US does not lose its lead over China. Trump also said he would name a new AI czar in the coming days.

Why the term is contested

Critics say 'superintelligence' already has a different meaning. David Krueger, an AI professor and founder of the advocacy nonprofit Evitable, told the SF Standard it refers to AI that is vastly superhuman and so very difficult, if not impossible, to control. Zhitong Finance noted that even the most advanced models today are far from that level.