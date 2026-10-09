‘Ouch, That Must Hurt’: Kangana Ranaut Reacts To Kamal Haasan’s ‘No Billionaire Should Dictate India’s Policy’ Jibe At Elon Musk

‘That Must Hurt’: Kangana Ranaut Reacts To Kamal Haasan’s ‘No Billionaire Should Dictate India’s Policy’ Jibe At Elon Musk |

Bollywood actress and BJP MP Kangana Ranaut took to social media to react to Kamal Haasan’s response to Elon Musk’s “Is Ambani the real boss of India?” tweet. On Friday, October 9, Kangana praised the actor-politician for his sharp reply to the Tesla and SpaceX chief, writing, “Ouch!! That must hurt.” She also tagged Musk and described Kamal’s response as “well said and well explained.”

Kangana tweeted, "Ouch!! That must hurt @elonmusk. No billionaire should dictate a nation’s policy - Indian or American. Well said and well explained. Sharp, on point and sarcastic (sic)."

Ouch!! That must hurt @elonmusk No billionaire should dictate a nation’s policy- Indian or American. Well said and well explained. Sharp, on point and sarcastic 👏👌 — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) October 9, 2026

What Kamal Haasan Said To Elon Musk?

The controversy began after Musk questioned the delay in granting Starlink permission to begin commercial operations in India. The billionaire claimed that the satellite internet company was licensed in more than 165 countries and had spent five years complying with Indian government requirements. He then asked, “Is Ambani the real boss of India?”, hinting at the possible influence of Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani over Starlink’s entry into the Indian market.

Mr. Musk, yes, no billionaire should dictate a nation’s policy - Indian or American. India must welcome competition in satellite internet, from Indian and global providers, whoever offers the most practical and affordable last-mile solution for those in remote regions. In countries with lower per-capita incomes, satellite internet must be affordable too. High subscription fees and equipment costs risk putting it beyond the reach of ordinary households. Connectivity must bridge the digital divide, not create a new one. India knows our networks and spectrum are strategic infrastructure, not merely commercial assets. India’s national security safeguards are non-negotiable. Every country makes choices based on its own interests. Those in the West cannot preach free markets while practicing protectionism at home. USA imposed 100% tariffs on Chinese EVs to protect its domestic industry, just as India takes measures to protect its own domestic manufacturers. Both India and the US have restricted Huawei over security concerns. One cannot demand a level playing field from others only when it suits its own agenda. Indians will internally debate, question and address our strengths and shortcomings as a democratic country. Take BharatNet, India’s programme to bring broadband to village-level local bodies. We will question why, as the CAG’s 2026 audit report found, the programme is struggling to meet its original objectives. Why were only 33.2% of service-ready Gram Panchayats operational, despite ₹39,888 crore being spent? At the same time, we know to appreciate our telecom sector and regulations, which has made internet data among the world’s most affordable, bringing millions online. India is a democracy, not a colony. We welcome the world, but we, the Indian people, will decide our own future - not Western vested interests, their double standards or any billionaire - Indian or American. — Kamal Haasan (@ikamalhaasan) October 9, 2026

Responding to Musk, Kamal, who is also a Rajya Sabha MP, emphasised that no billionaire should dictate a country’s policies, regardless of whether they are Indian or American. He argued that India should welcome competition in satellite internet services, provided companies offer affordable connectivity, particularly to people living in remote areas.

Kamal also highlighted the importance of national security, stating that the country’s telecommunications networks and spectrum are strategic infrastructure rather than merely commercial assets. He further pointed out what he described as Western countries’ double standards on free-market competition, citing the United States’ 100% tariffs on Chinese electric vehicles as an example of protectionism.

Starlink is licensed in over 165 countries and has spent five years complying with every single law and requirement of the government of India, so why still no license? Is Ambani the real boss of India? — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 8, 2026

In his lengthy response, Kamal also referred to India’s BharatNet programme, questioning why only 33.2% of service-ready Gram Panchayats were operational despite an expenditure of Rs. 39,888 crore, as cited in the Comptroller and Auditor General’s 2026 audit report. He simultaneously acknowledged the affordability of mobile data in India and the role of the country’s telecom sector in bringing millions of people online.

Concluding his response, Kamal wrote, “India is a democracy, not a colony. We welcome the world, but we, the Indian people, will decide our own future - not Western vested interests, their double standards or any billionaire - Indian or American.”