‘Ouch, That Must Hurt’: Kangana Ranaut Reacts To Kamal Haasan’s ‘No Billionaire Should Dictate India’s Policy’ Jibe At Elon Musk

Bollywood actress and BJP MP Kangana Ranaut took to social media to react to Kamal Haasan’s response to Elon Musk’s “Is Ambani the real boss of India?” tweet. On Friday, October 9, Kangana praised the actor-politician for his sharp reply to the Tesla and SpaceX chief, writing, “Ouch!! That must hurt.” She also tagged Musk and described Kamal’s response as “well said and well explained.”
Kangana tweeted, "Ouch!! That must hurt @elonmusk. No billionaire should dictate a nation’s policy - Indian or American. Well said and well explained. Sharp, on point and sarcastic (sic)."
What Kamal Haasan Said To Elon Musk?
The controversy began after Musk questioned the delay in granting Starlink permission to begin commercial operations in India. The billionaire claimed that the satellite internet company was licensed in more than 165 countries and had spent five years complying with Indian government requirements. He then asked, “Is Ambani the real boss of India?”, hinting at the possible influence of Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani over Starlink’s entry into the Indian market.
Responding to Musk, Kamal, who is also a Rajya Sabha MP, emphasised that no billionaire should dictate a country’s policies, regardless of whether they are Indian or American. He argued that India should welcome competition in satellite internet services, provided companies offer affordable connectivity, particularly to people living in remote areas.
Kamal also highlighted the importance of national security, stating that the country’s telecommunications networks and spectrum are strategic infrastructure rather than merely commercial assets. He further pointed out what he described as Western countries’ double standards on free-market competition, citing the United States’ 100% tariffs on Chinese electric vehicles as an example of protectionism.
In his lengthy response, Kamal also referred to India’s BharatNet programme, questioning why only 33.2% of service-ready Gram Panchayats were operational despite an expenditure of Rs. 39,888 crore, as cited in the Comptroller and Auditor General’s 2026 audit report. He simultaneously acknowledged the affordability of mobile data in India and the role of the country’s telecom sector in bringing millions of people online.
Concluding his response, Kamal wrote, “India is a democracy, not a colony. We welcome the world, but we, the Indian people, will decide our own future - not Western vested interests, their double standards or any billionaire - Indian or American.”