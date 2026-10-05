‘I Would Never Rely On Anybody…’: Kangana Ranaut Reacts To Anne Hathaway’s Take On Financial Independence |

Actress and BJP MP Kangana Ranaut seems to resonate with Anne Hathaway’s views on financial independence. Kangana recently shared a quote attributed to The Devil Wears Prada actress, in which Hathaway spoke about making a conscious decision to never depend on anyone else to pay her bills.

The post featured Hathaway’s quote: “I made a decision when I was a little girl that I would never rely on anybody to pay a bill for me.” It further read, “And, I have lived by it.” The statement emphasises the importance of financial independence and being able to support oneself.

Sharing the post on her Instagram Story, Kangana captioned it, “Who all said this to their 15 years old self? Raise your hands.” She also added a hand-raising emoji, seemingly suggesting that she, too, had made a similar commitment to becoming financially self-sufficient at a young age.

Kangana has previously spoken about becoming financially independent early in life. In a 2013 interview with Hindustan Times, she recalled leaving home as a teenager and moving to Delhi, where she took up modelling assignments and theatre work to support herself. Recalling the financial struggles she faced during that period, the actress said there were times when she survived on bread and pickle. She eventually moved to Mumbai after being sent there for an audition for Gangster.

In another interview, Kangana recalled that she was 15 when she left home and began living independently in Delhi. She said she started modelling and joined Arvind Gaur’s Asmita theatre group during this period. The actress also recalled turning down financial help from her father, who later offered her Rs. 50,000, as she wanted to support herself.

However, a 2016 India Today report quoted Kangana as saying, “When I started working, I was just 17,” while discussing how she gained access to money early in life. The differing ages mentioned in her interviews appear to refer to different stages of her early career and financial independence.