'Patriotism Has Many Forms': Kangana Ranaut Opens Up On Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata & Why Younger Generation Should Watch It | FPJ Exclusive

Actress and politician Kangana Ranaut opened up about her film Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata, a film that looks beyond conventional ideas of patriotism and celebrates the courage of doctors, nurses and frontline healthcare workers. As the country marked Independence Day, Kangana believes stories about ordinary people who display extraordinary courage are especially relevant for younger generations.

During an exclusive conversation with The Free Press Journal, Kangana also discusses why the film's message extends beyond a single incident and why she hopes families watching it together will develop a deeper appreciation for those who serve society every day.

‘Patriotism has many forms’

Kangana said that while she has immense admiration for the armed forces, patriotism should not be limited to those who defend the country's borders.

"I have tremendous respect for our armed forces and the sacrifices they make for the country. But patriotism has many forms, and I think we sometimes forget that. A doctor saving a life, a nurse protecting her patients, a teacher educating children, or an ordinary citizen standing up for what is right all of these can be expressions of love for your country. Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata is a reminder that the country is not only protected at its borders, it is also protected by people who do their duty with honesty and courage every single day. For me, that is a very meaningful message to take into and beyond Independence Day," she said.

The actress added, "The movie honours unsung heroes who chose service over self."

Kangana Ranaut on why younger generations should watch the film

According to Kangana, young people often grow up watching stories centred on larger-than-life heroes. While she does not see anything wrong with that, she believes it is equally important to show that courage can emerge in everyday situations.

"Young people are constantly surrounded by images of larger-than-life heroes. There is nothing wrong with that, but I think it is equally important for them to understand that real heroism can exist in ordinary circumstances. The people in this story did not wake up that day knowing they were going to become heroes. They were simply going to work. What made them extraordinary was the choice they made when circumstances tested them. I think that is a very important lesson for the younger generation: you don't have to wait for a big moment to be courageous. The way you treat people, the way you stand up for someone, and the way you do your responsibility can also define your character," Kangana stated.

For Kangana, this idea of everyday courage is one of the film's most important takeaways. She believes that acts of responsibility, compassion and standing up for others can be just as meaningful as conventional acts of heroism.

Kangana on why Bharat Bhagya Viddhaata deserves a wider audience

The actress believes the film goes beyond the attack or incident at its centre. For her, the story is about ordinary people, difficult circumstances and the decisions they make when they are pushed to their limits.

"At its heart, this is not just a film about an attack or one particular incident, it is about human beings and the choices they make when they are pushed to their limits. We often remember major historical events through the people whose names became famous. But there are countless people whose courage remains unknown."

"Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata is an attempt to bring one such story to audiences and make sure that these people are remembered. With the film now streaming on Hindi Zee 5, I hope families watch it together, especially around Independence Day. I hope people come away from it with a little more gratitude for the people who serve us every day and a slightly broader understanding of what courage and patriotism can mean," she added.

Bharat Bhagya Viddhaata is now available to stream on Zee5. Written and directed by Manoj Tapadia, the film also stars Girija Oak Godbole, Smita Tambe, Suhita Thatte, Asha Shelar, Priya Berde, Esha Dey, Rasika Aghase, Amrutha Namdev, Aditya Mishra and Zahid Khan.